Oklahoma enters its bye week this season under much different circumstances compared to a year ago.

Last season the Sooners entered their bye week with a 4-3 record that included blowout losses to TCU and Texas. But this season, the Sooners enter with a 6-0 record and are coming off a signature 34-30 win over then-No. 3 Texas.

In 2022, the bye week was about getting back on track. This year, the No. 5-ranked Sooners are trying not to get complacent. And OU coach Brent Venables acknowledged that this year’s team is different entering the bye week.

“Mismanaged success is a very normal thing when you are in these positions,” Venables said during Monday’s media availability. “Keeping two hands on the wheel, (having a) white-knuckle grip with both hands is something that we’re focused on. I’m counting on the leaders on this team to stay hungry, driven, humble, willing to show up every day and work their butts off and try to get better.”

“(We have) a lot more experience. The depth is different. The confidence and understanding what we do. Everything’s different. We’re in a better place. We’re in a much better place. I think we’re bowl eligible... But this is Oklahoma. We’re not entitled to win. We’re not entitled to be 6-0 every year. But that’s the least of our concerns right now. That’s our second goal, to win that game. We’ve gotten two of several goals. I want a hungry, committed football team. I love the humility that we had today. We got great self awareness.”

But, of course, the bye week provides an opportunity for some much-needed rest, too.

On Tuesday, the Sooners are doing a team community service project to build bunk beds for foster children in the state. The Sooners will then practice on Wednesday and briefly on Thursday before having the weekend off. In the meantime, Venables and the coaching staff will be hitting the recruiting trail.

That rest comes at a good time for the players, who are also dealing with some injury issues. Venables announced that Andrel Anthony, the team’s leading receiver, will undergo season-ending surgery after suffering an injury against Texas. The extra week is particularly helpful for starting right guard McKade Mettauer, who suffered an ankle on Saturday.

“You want to be smart about letting them recharge and refocus, renew their mind, their spirit, their bodies, at the same time get work done fundamentally, scheme, look ahead a little bit,” Venables said. “... We have a lot to get better at. That’s what it’s going to take to have the kind of finish that we want for this season. That back half of our schedule, from top to bottom, is much more challenging than what the front part of our schedule was. We should have an expectation of improving and getting better.”

That’s the balance the Sooners are trying to find. Halfway through the season, goals of winning the Big 12 championship or even making the College Football Playoff are all very viable. But there’s a mental and physical rest that’s needed, too, particularly after an emotional win over the Longhorns.

But it sounds like complacency isn’t really a concern for Venables’ group.

“It's human nature to come off a win like that and get very complacent, be very satisfied with your performance,” OU linebacker Danny Stutsman said. “But Coach Venables really emphasized that there’s still a lot left to do, a lot left on the plate. We gotta keep working.”