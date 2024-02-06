NORMAN — Porter Moser knew Tuesday night's game against No. 21-ranked BYU was going to hinge on defense. The Cougars lead the Big 12 in both 3-point attempts per game (32.6) and makes per game (11). They've averaged 74.6 points per game on 45.6% shooting in conference play, with both stats ranking fifth in the league. It was going to be a test, especially considering the Sooners' lackluster defensive effort in last weekend's 74-63 loss to UCF. Fortunately for the Sooners, they responded. They snagged a much-needed 82-66 win over the Cougars at the Lloyd Noble Center, boosting them to 17-6 overall and 5-5 in Big 12 play. It started with their defense. The Cougars shot just 35.9% from the field and 30.8% from 3, both well-below their season averages. But the most important thing? The Cougars made just 8 of 26 3-point attempts. While the Cougars had some success inside with Fousseyini Traore, who finished with a game-high 21 points, the Sooners limited the Cougars' 3-point shooting and their offense overall. "I think our guys had such a respect for them as shooters," Moser said. "I think they were trying to be underneath them. We got lost a couple of times in transition... But they’re so hard to guard. They run excellent stuff... I thought we communicated elite on switches with their shooters. I thought we were there underneath them, and I thought our guys really did a nice job switching and being ready to guard their shooters. "That team, I've watched so much tape, they're so good. For us to have that kind of defensive performance, we needed it on this night." Here's a look at two takeaways and some notes from the win:

Milos Uzan starts it, Javian McCollum finishes it

The Sooners may not have been tied 34-34 at halftime without Uzan, who scored 14 points in the first half. As the other Sooners struggled to score, Uzan was in attack mode, making 4 of 10 shots in the first half. McCollum struggled early, but he made all six of his free throws in the final three minutes, and hit a 3-pointer late, to help seal the win. Those makes also helped him finish with a team-high 20 points (4/10 shooting, 1/7 from 3), while Uzan finished with 16 points, five rebounds and four assists. "I thought those two guys did a great job," Moser said. "... (I) learned something about both of them. Just kept on telling them both to shoot, and it’s going to fall."

Sooners learn from past mistakes in second half

Second halves have not been kind to the Sooners in conference play. They blew a nine-point lead against Texas Tech. They trailed by just one against Texas before allowing the Longhorns to end the game on a 21-6 run. They never got going against UCF. BYU held a 44-43 lead at the 14:31 mark of the second half and never led again, as the Sooners eventually took a seven-point lead with just under 10 minutes to go. The Cougars never got closer than five, and the Sooners ended the game on a 15-6 run. The Sooners got key stops and made big shots late, something they haven't consistently done in recent weeks. " I thought we did some really good things to keep answering the bell instead of going cold for so long offensively, which we've done," Moser said. "So I think it was a combination of some execution and making some shots. "I think we’re all trying to stack wins. Trying to go on one-game winning streaks in this league. You know that it’s opportunity. We lost a tough one. We had a good road win at Kansas State and turn around and don’t play well at Central Florida. Then turn around and play the No. 7 team (BYU) in the NET. That’s opportunity. As daunting as this league is, there is opportunity. The opportunities are hard. But there is opportunity. I think our guys knew that. They knew it was a big win. They knew they had a great opportunity here at home."

Notes