MORGANTOWN, W.V. – It was always there in the back of their minds, but the focus was one game at a time, one game at a time.

But as Oklahoma started to pile up the wins, the possibility always loomed about getting a chance at revenge against Texas in the Big 12 championship.

That chance has arrived. OU won its 20th consecutive true road game in a wild 59-56 contest at West Virginia on Friday night to earn the right to take on the Longhorns once again next weekend in Arlington, Texas.

The motto from head coach Lincoln Riley ever since the 48-45 loss to Texas back on Oct. 6 has been just to win and everything else will take care of itself.

It did.

“I’m not going to say it’s not significant, but we would be very excited with whoever we’re playing in a championship game,” Riley said. “The setback we had a few weeks ago, all we’ve gone through to fight, scratch and claw, to be sitting here 11-1, just beating that really good team here on Senior Night with every single goal right there in front of us, what more could you ask for?”

At times during this stretch, it has felt like denial about the defense. But Riley proved to be correct. The sixth-ranked Sooners end the regular season on a five-game winning streak, now 11-1 with a chance to right the one wrong from the Cotton Bowl.

One more chance for quarterback Kyler Murray, too. Murray was nearly inconsolable in the postgame press conference against the Longhorns. He did his part in trying to guarantee another shot.

Murray threw for 364 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 114 yards and another score as OU amassed 668 yards on offense and averaged a staggering 10.3 yards per play.

For all the yards and points, it came down to OU getting one fourth down conversion to put the game to bed. On a fourth-and-five from the WVU 40 yard line and 2:36 left, Murray found wide receiver CeeDee Lamb for an eight-yard gain.

“At that point, I’m right there with (Lincoln Riley). You can’t play hesitant,” Murray said. “You can’t play scared. He had trust in me to call a play. I’m really confident in myself and I think that showed.”

Marquise Brown, now fully 100 percent again, went off against the school he would have chosen if he didn’t pick OU. Brown had 11 catches for 243 yards and two touchdowns.

Kennedy Brooks, once again getting the bulk of the carries, added 182 yards on 21 carries and a touchdown.

And the defense, known primarily as the laughingstock and scapegoat of the program, produced two touchdowns with Caleb Kelly and Curtis Bolton each taking back fumbles into the end zone.

A total team effort. Now a chance for one more against Texas.

“It means a lot,” Brown said. “That was the only team that got the best of us, so I'm looking forward to getting another shot at them.”

Murray – he’s ready.

“I don't have a comment on that right now,” said Murray about playing Texas for a second time. “I really don't. But I'll be ready to go.”