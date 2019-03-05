Ticket punched. Or boy it’s about as close as it can be for Oklahoma basketball and the NCAA tournament. A team that was reeling and on the ropes three weeks ago just put up its statement win of the season in an 81-68 thumping of No. 13 Kansas in the final home game of the season for the Sooners on Tuesday night. OU led by as many as 19 in the first half and 24 in the second half, asserting control from the start and never looking back against the Jayhawks. The Sooners (19-11 overall, 7-10 Big 12) have now won four of their last five and have guaranteed that KU will not win the Big 12 conference championship for the 15th season in a row.



Kristian Doolittle scored 16 of his 24 points in the second half, while Brady Manek had 15 of his 21 in the first half as OU played with that sense of urgency it stressed it would bring to Lloyd Noble Center. “Well God, I hope they are,” said KU coach Bill Self about whether the Sooners are an NCAA tournament team. “Or s---. (laughter). They are an NCAA Tournament team. We knew that going In, that they were an NCAA Tournament team. “OU is going to get in the tournament. They're definitely a tournament team.” It’s a testament to the Sooners, who for the second year in a row had to survive what felt like an epic collapse. After starting the non-conference season 11-1, OU found itself 15-10 and 3-9 in league play before putting it all together during the last three weeks. Paving the way has been Doolittle, who was brilliant again with 11 rebounds to go with the game-high 24 points. “I would say the maturity we have,” said Doolittle about why the team has been able to stick together. “We have a lot of guys who have gone through rough patches in our career and in the Big 12. We’ve learned from things like that. Able to have that next game mentality. Once that game is over, there’s nothing we can do to get that game back. “Just knowing that all of the games were in our control. Just saying that we have to win this amount of games to control our own destiny, so to speak. I feel like we’ve done a great job of accomplishing that goal and have another one Saturday.” Head coach Lon Kruger wouldn’t just flat out say what Self said, but it’s obvious how much the KU victory meant to his team.

LETS DANCE 😈 — Miles Reynolds (@MilesReyRey2) March 6, 2019