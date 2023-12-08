NORMAN — Porter Moser always knew this would be a tough week.

The Sooners started it on Tuesday with a win over a Providence team that came into the game with recent wins over Wisconsin and Georgia. On Saturday (3 p.m ESPN2), the Sooners head to the BOK Center in Tulsa for the annual Crimson and Cardinal showdown with Arkansas.

It's not the only tough week they've had this season. But given the level of competition, it's almost like a sneak peak of what the Sooners are going to experience in the Big 12. That's been when the Sooners have struggled the last couple of seasons, and that's what they're preparing for.

"Two high-level teams playing this week," OU coach Porter Moser said on Thursday. "That’s the way the grind is going to be. We haven’t really talked about it like that. But that’s the way it is. It’s back-to-back. Physical, athletic teams. That’s what we’re in. But we just look at it as another opportunity come Saturday."

Providence was a brand-new opponent, but Arkansas is a team the Sooners have become familiar with. This years marks the third straight season that the Sooners and the Razorbacks have met in Tulsa, with Moser's squad winning the first matchup 88-66. But the Razorbacks snagged revenge last season with an 88-77 win.

This year, the Sooners head into the Arkansas matchup with moment. That win over Providence put the Sooners at 8-0 on the season and enter the game as the No. 19 team in the AP Poll, their highest ranking in nearly five years. The Sooners are outscoring teams by 23.5 points per game, the eighth-best scoring margin in the country, and they're averaging 85.5 points per game, which ranks 21st nationally.

After a couple of down seasons, the Sooners finally have momentum. But for Moser, it's all part of the process.

"Where we want to go, it’s part of it," Moser said. "You’re not going to get where you want to go without some accolades and hype. Just can’t get too high and get too low. Same thing. When you lose, you can’t get too down. Basketball’s a long season. There’s many opportunities, many games. You got to keep grinding, get better. We talk about it in stride, like, this is what we wanted.

This is what we wanted. It’s not what we’re celebrating. It’s not our destination. It’s not what we’re celebrating. I think our guys have done that. I think they’ve played hard, they’ve come back, and we got a huge test, and we all know it. Arkansas there in Tulsa’s going to be a huge game for them and us. They’re really good, and so are we. I think it’s going to be a great game."