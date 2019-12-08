Turns out Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley was right. Win and keep winning and let everything else take care of itself does indeed remain a college football playoff recipe.

The Sooners, winners of their last five games, are headed back to the four-team playoff, ranked No. 4 in Sunday’s ranking and playing No. 1-ranked LSU in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Dec. 28 (3p central).

That was the mindset for Riley when OU was coming off its only loss of the season, a 48-41 upset at Kansas State. No thoughts on the playoff, just take care of business.

“Zero. Just win. You win games, you get a chance to win your league, you win this league then things take care of themselves,” said Riley on Nov. 4. “We’ve seen that as much as anybody over the last few years. We’ve got a lot of great opportunities coming up.

“We’ve got to take care of ourselves right now and try to win every single game we possibly can. After that, it’s out of our control. We’ve got just got to go win.”

OU entered the weekend ranked No. 6, and there was a lot of thought the drama would be whether OU or Utah would get the No. 4 seed. When the Utes went down, it took away that argument. Then when LSU destroyed No. 4 Georgia, eliminated that one.