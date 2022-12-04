FSU began the season 4-0 before dropping three games in a row. The Seminoles finished with five straight wins, scoring more than 38 points in all of them and are No. 13 in the college football playoff rankings.

After a rocky 6-6 regular season, the Sooners will play Florida State (9-3) in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

It wasn’t what any Oklahoma fans were hoping for under first-year head coach Brent Venables, but the Sooners are indeed still going to a bowl game.

There is obviously history between the Sooners and the Seminoles, and OU fans will love remembering the last bowl game between the two when OU defeated heavily-favored FSU 13-2 in the 2001 Orange Bowl to claim the Sooners’ last national championship.

As for the 2022 Sooners, it was a roller coaster ride most of the way, and even getting a bowl berth wasn’t a guarantee heading into the final weeks of the season.

At 5-5, OU was on the verge of potentially just missing out on bowl season completely. The Sooners were surprisingly erratic the whole season, but they were able to put together a stout defensive outing in a 28-13 Bedlam victory against Oklahoma State two weeks ago to guarantee those 15 more practices.

Not a college football playoff or a New Year’s Six game, but it still absolutely matters, said Venables about getting that chance.

“The No. 1 thing is continuing to develop your team, practicing, fundamentals,” said Venables three weeks ago. “You spend the majority of your first several practices, depending on how much time you actually have to practice, you send your first several practices just working fundamentals and then the good-on-good work that you do, you're using primarily your young players and even taking time to scrimmage those guys and continuing to give them game-type reps.

“That's the biggest part of it and continuing to be around your players and continuing to nurture relationships. Just continuing to provide structure, accountability, an environment where they can continue to grow and get better.”

Venables took over after Lincoln Riley sent shockwaves through college football by leaving for USC. All OU fans were hoping Venables and the program could show the rest of the college football world that it would just bounce back and move on like nothing happened.

After a 3-0 start that was punctuated by a 49-14 domination at Nebraska, it felt like OU might be able to do that. Instead, the Sooners stumbled the rest of the way, going 3-6 in conference play and ending the season by blowing a 24-6 lead at Texas Tech and losing 51-48 in overtime.

It is the 24th season in a row for the Sooners to be playing in a bowl game.