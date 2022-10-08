The 49 points is the most scored by Texas in series history. Texas had scored 48 points in 2018 and 2021. The 49-point margin is the most lopsided score for Texas, easily surpassing 45-12 in 2005. And it’s the first time OU has been blanked in this one since 1965.

OU made history against the Horns, just none of it good.

But 2022? It’s lost, already forgotten. Whenever you thought it couldn’t get worse for the Sooners, it simply did in a 49-0 domination by Texas on Saturday afternoon at the Cotton Bowl to give the Longhorns the Golden Hat for the first time since 2018.

DALLAS – Oklahoma fans are always going to have the 2000 and the 2003 editions of the Red River Showdown against Texas.

Fifty-seven years.

Bottom.

“Lose a game 49-0 and have all this great coaching and scheming and everything else without, again, the accountability beginning and ending with me,” said head coach Brent Venables, running the Red River Showdown show for OU for the first time. “So, obviously, I've not done a great job.

“I think our players have been incredibly invested through the first half of the season. Frustrated for them not to see the results that they're all fighting for every single day. Some ways we looked like maybe a tired football team. There's probably several reasons why. Right now we're having to play near perfect football. And we're just not able to do that right now.

“We're not playing with great confidence. Looking back on it, I don't know if it's... we're not quite as sharp as we need to be.”

This is bottom. Because if it’s not, what levels could go beyond what 92,100 fans saw Saturday?

Texas had 585 yards of offense compared to OU’s 195, and a startling first down discrepancy at 36-11 for the Longhorns.

OU has never had back-to-back losses of more than 30 points until now. From 3-0 to 3-3 overall and 0-3 in the Big 12, it has been a fall from grace like almost nobody could have seen or prepared for.

Why? How? You can add in who, what and where if you want.

“That’s a great question. I don’t think it’s any one particular thing,” Venables said. “Right now, we’re not playing with the kind of confidence, the kind of fundamentals. We’re not getting off blocks like we need to. We’re just not able to play with any kind of rhythm on defense.

“I don’t think there’s any one particular thing. We’ve got a lot to work to do.”

As Venables has said before, it doesn’t get any easier.

No Gabriel

The big story of the week was obviously the status of quarterback Dillon Gabriel. After going through warmups and wearing pads, Gabriel came out in shorts when the team came out for the start of the game.

Davis Beville started it, but it was a bunch of guys taking the shotgun snaps and trying to get something going via the Wildcat formation.

Nothing was the answer, and it was a stark reminder of just how much Gabriel means to the rest of this season.

“Somewhere in the midweek we realized that he probably wouldn't be the guy,” Venables said. “Certainly, the health and safety of our players is first and foremost… But he actually felt great. Whatever the protocols. I don't get into all the weeds of it. I don't get frustrated by it. It is what it is.

“For all the obvious reasons, you gotta be incredibly cautious and careful. But he, starting on Sunday/Monday, started to feel much better. I don't think he had any setbacks, to my knowledge throughout the week. So we'll see and we'll continue to evaluate him on his availability.”

Beville was 6-of-12 passing for 39 yards with an interception and was sacked three times.

Wildcat brings wrinkle but not success

For the first half, it almost looked as though OU had created a one-week offense to make the game as competitive as possible.

Brayden Willis, Marcus Major, Jalil Farooq and Eric Gray all took turns being a wildcat quarterback to varying degrees of success.

It led to OU getting in the red zone twice in the first half. But one resulted in a turnover on downs, while the other was a Gray interception on a jump pass attempt.

“It was tough to drive down the field and not capitalize,” Farooq said. “We have to be better than that – especially in the red zone. You have to capitalize on all your opportunities in a game like this. Momentum changes are big. We needed that.”

Farooq led OU with five carries for 60 yards, while Gray had 11 attempts for 59 yards.

“Felt like it would just take a little bit of pressure off the QB, hopefully put us into some good situations,” offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said. “And I think that’s what’s most frustrating, is it put us into some really good situations that we didn’t take advantage of there in the first half on those first five drives. So, frustrated about that, embarrassed that it ended the way it did, and time to get back to work.”

Defense with no answers

Everybody had an idea the offense was going to have to attempt to ground-and-pound the game into submission, but it was going to need some help from the defense.

After an initial three-and-out, it just didn’t happen.

Texas had to drive the length of the field for its scores, but the Longhorns were up to the task. The four touchdowns in the first half were from 90, 92, 80 and 79 yards, slowly taking away OU’s will and any confidence it might have had.

OU had zero sacks although C.J. Coldon did have an interception for OU’s first takeaway in three games.

Offensively, zero answers in the second half as OU amounted just 24 total yards of offense.

Willis leaves it all out there

You can count on one hand the number of guys who felt like they were playing at a high level for the Sooners.

Tight end Brayden Willis is at the top of that list. Forced to be a Wildcat quarterback in the span of a week, he did what he could.

He rushed seven times for 18 yards, including a fourth down conversion that brought OU on the doorstep of scoring.

He also led the team with two catches for 25 yards, the only OU player to have double-digit total yards receiving.

“Exactly what we expected,” Lebby said. “Incredible toughness, passion, leadership. Did some really good things for us. Hate it for him. Hate for the guys to finish this way, the way we finished today.”