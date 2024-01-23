For the Sooners, Big 12 wins have been hard to come by in recent years. Last year, it was Feb. 14 before the Sooners secured win No. 3 in conference play. In 2021-22, the Sooners had already lost five conference games before securing its third win.

So when the Sooners defeated Cincinnati 69-65 on Saturday, boosting their record to 15-3 and 3-2 in conference play, Porter Moser wanted his team to celebrate. The win didn't just give the Sooners two consecutive wins in conference play — the first time they've done that since March of 2022 — it also matched their win total from a year ago.

"We came back from a week where we lost two tough ones on the road — TCU and Kansas — and got punched in the mouth and we knew we had to get a very physical West Virginia team and out-rebound them and then we had to go on the road to Cincinnati," Moser said during Monday's availability. "Rebounding from those two games, we lost two, we’ve come back. So I love how our guys have fought back and not get too down after two tough losses, because you’re gonna have them in this league. You’re gonna have them.

"What I don’t want to happen is it has become relief rather than joy for them. Because that happens with coaches. Any coach will tell you, sometimes it’s just relief rather than joy. I love the guys were excited in the locker room after the game. I wanted them to feel that joy. I told them after the game: The grind, the prep, all that — the fun is right here, investing in that. I want them to have that joy."

There's a lot for the Sooners to feel good about heading into this week.

After bouncing back from two tough losses with back-to-back wins, the Sooners find themselves at No. 11 in the AP Poll, up four spots from a week ago and inching again towards the top 10. Plus, they have a two-game homestand this week against Texas (6 p.m. Tuesday, ESPN) and No. 20 Texas Tech (1 p.m. Saturday, ESPN+).

If the Sooners can protect home court, they'll continue to increase their momentum for a spot in the NCAA Tournament. But nothing is easy in the Big 12.

While it's been a bit of an uneven start for Texas (13-5, 2-3 Big 12), they got back on track with an impressive 75-73 win over then-No. 9 Baylor. Tyrese Hunter led the Longhorns with 21 points, and the Longhorns shot 52% from the floor.

The Longhorns have been middle of the pack all season, ranking eighth in the Big 12 in scoring (77.5 points per game), 10th in defense (68.1 points allowed). The biggest focus will be guard Max Abmas, who leads the team in scoring (17.7 points per game) while shooting 40.7% from 3. Abmas, a former Oral Roberts transfer, averaged 20.8 points per game in four seasons with the Golden Eagles and has continued that scoring with the Longhorns.

"You don’t get that many points, I don’t care what level, if you don’t know how to put that ball in the hole and see it go in the hole," Abmas said. "Tremendous confidence. Watch him at the end of games. You can go back to Louisville. Even West Virginia, they lost that, but he had like 12 in like two and a half minutes... Plays with great pace. He can get his shots off at any level. He’s done it. And seamless moving into the Big 12. He’s one of the premier guards in our league."

The Sooners lost both games to the Longhorns last season by a combined three points. But if they can win on Tuesday, they can solidify themselves inside the top five of the Big 12 standings.