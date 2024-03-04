NORMAN — Offensively, Oklahoma experienced highs and lows last week.

The Sooners scored a season-low 45 points in the loss to Iowa State on 33% shooting from the floor and 18% shooting from 3, but was a completely different story in last Saturday's two-point loss to No. 1 Houston. The Sooners scored 85 points on 53% shooting and 48% from 3, with all of those stats representing their best outings since conference play began.

Despite the loss, the offense looked as good as it has all season against Houston. That's what the Sooners are hoping to build on as they prepare for their final two games of the regular season.

"We talked about wanting to play with pace and be shot-ready," OU coach Porter Moser said on Monday. "When you come off a game where you're 3 for 17 from three (against) Iowa State, as a coach all I can think about is we've gotta be open and shot-ready and not hesitate. And I knew we had to do some things like that and I thought, I wanna keep building on it. I wanna play with pace and space. I thought we had great spacing.

"But we were shot-ready. We were down and ready. And I was just pouring into those guys about the confidence that I have and we're gonna keep continuing to do that."

For most of the season, the Sooners have been in the middle of those two extremes. Since conference play began, they rank 10th in the Big 12 in scoring (69.7 points per game), eighth in field-goal percentage (43.8%), seventh in 3-point shooting (33.1%) and tied for ninth in 3-point makes (111).

That all changed against Houston, particularly their 3-point shooting. That's going to be the thing to watch against Cincinnati on Tuesday (7 p.m. ESPN+), as the Bearcats rank fourth in the Big 12 in defense.

Moser knows if the Sooners are going to reach their ceiling, they've gotta be confident in their offense.

"I'm not gonna, at this point in the season, go off on them (for) missing a 3," Moser said. "We gotta step in with confidence and make those things. But I thought we were really tight with out handles, our passes and our execution."