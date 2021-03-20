Oklahoma understands it has nobody to blame but itself for the No. 8 seed it has for the NCAA Tournament. The Sooners were once as high as a No. 3 seed but losing five of their last six games has put OU in the difficult No. 8 vs. No. 9 Missouri matchup where even if you win, No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga is most likely lurking Monday. To make matters most heading into the Saturday showdown on TNT, the Sooners will be without sophomore guard De’Vion Harmon, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. All the hopes of a team that defeated back-to-back-to-back top-10 teams in January seem to be dashed heading into the battle with the Tigers. Maybe OU can turn that into a good thing? OU is no stranger to COVID-19, and head coach Lon Kruger set the tone early in saying the team is just gonna adjust and move on. OU has played without Brady Manek and Jalen Hill for a stretch, did the same with Austin Reaves and Alondes Williams.

Heck, you could argue the biggest and best win of the season, vs. now-No. 2 seed Alabama, came when OU managed to figure things out despite no Reaves and Williams. “In those three stretches, you just gotta find different ways to win basketball games,” Reaves said. “That’s a big thing in postseason play as well. Just grinding out wins. It don’t matter how it looks. “This point of the year as long as you get a win, that’s all that really matters. Having those experiences of being down a couple of guys gives us a little bit of confidence that we can just grind out wins.” The Sooners will most likely keep the four-guard lineup that helped ignite the spark for the Sooners during the season. Out goes Harmon and in will return Williams to go with Reaves, Harkless and Mo Gibson. Perhaps their backs being up against the wall and now the lack of any expectations will see OU return to the form of January where it was one of the hottest teams in the country. “I think it's just worry about us. If we're the best us, I think any other team is going to have their hands full,” Harkless said. “But definitely, they're a scrappy team. They play together. They're a good team. They've got three good guards, a really good big that's used to being doubled every night. He's probably seen every coverage possible so it's just on us to make it difficult and challenge it as much as we can on them and play our game. Be ourselves and I think we'll be just fine.” The Sooners and Tigers have only played in the NCAA Tournament one other time, when OU defeated Mizzou in the Elite Eight to advance to the Final Four in 2002.