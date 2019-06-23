Sooners Impress LB Offer
Texas Tech commitment Kobie McKinzie made his first trip to Norman this weekend after picking up an Oklahoma offer back on May 2. The young, and extremely talented linebacker has been pledged the Red Raiders for quite some time but it's clear the Sooners, led by Brian Odom, made a big impression during a weekend long visit to see what Oklahoma Sooners football had to offer.
