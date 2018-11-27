After weeks of doldrums, last weekend brought about the fireworks necessary in the college football playoff rankings, and OU is a beneficiary of it.

The Sooners, following a wild 59-56 win at West Virginia, move up one spot to No. 5 in the rankings released Tuesday evening.

OU gets the bump courtesy of Michigan getting thumped 62-39 against Ohio State, moving the Buckeyes to No. 6.

With No. 1 Alabama playing No. 4 Georgia in the SEC championship Saturday, the belief is that OU would move ahead of the Bulldogs if the Crimson Tide can take care of business.

The drama was about OU and Ohio State, and the committee ruled with OU’s “historic” offense as to why the Sooners have the nod.

“Talked a great deal about their full body of work,” committee chairman Rob Mullens said. “I think I mentioned, but I'll repeat it, that Oklahoma's only loss is to a ranked Texas team on a neutral field. Impressive wins against a ranked West Virginia, a ranked Iowa State. Historic offense. We understand the defensive struggles.

“Ohio State, impressive win over Michigan. Certainly their most complete game. Quality road win over Penn State. Loss to Purdue. Somewhat inconsistent in the second half of the year. But, again, most complete game against Michigan.

“As the committee voted it, they voted Oklahoma 5, Ohio State 6.”

When it comes to OU head coach Lincoln Riley, his thoughts are all on No. 14 Texas and winning the Big 12 championship this weekend.

“Right now, I would ask them if they understand how difficult it is to beat Texas because that’s all I’m worried about,” said Riley on Monday. “I get it. That’s going to be a conversation. It was the same thing last year. We knew we had to win this game.

“Most years, teams are going to have to win the conference to get into the playoff. That’s not a surprise to anybody. I want my team’s focus right there. If I want that to happen, I have to make sure mine is there as well.”

Sooners and Longhorns kick off championship Saturday, getting things going 11 a.m. at AT&T Stadium.

Key games to watch this week not involving OU

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Georgia (SEC Championship) – If you want OU’s path to the playoff to be an easy one, root for the Crimson Tide. An UGA win could throw things off and create chaos even if OU wins. Keep it simple and have Bama win.

No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 21 Northwestern (B1G Championship) – By the time this game is played, OU fans will know what’s at stake. Either the Sooners were upset again by the Longhorns or are hoping the Wildcats can be competitive enough to sway some people from picking the Buckeyes after OU’s win. This should be an Ohio State rout, but we’ll see. Northwestern actually dropped from No. 19 to No. 21.