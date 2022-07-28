Sooners Land a Kowboy

Oklahoma wasn’t about to let the month end without one more bang on the recruiting trail. And one more massive win for head coach Brent Venables and company.

Leblanc was down to a final three of OU, Penn State and Florida, with most agreeing it was a showdown between the Sooners and Gators.

Maybe once upon a time, this is a battle OU doesn’t win, but this is starting to become the normal around Norman when it comes to defensive recruits. Guys that might not have appeared to be headed to the Sooners before are now legitimate candidates and big-time victories.

In the span of three months, Leblanc took three visits to Norman, including an official visit June 3 weekend for the ChampU Family BBQ.

Leblanc is another sign of how Venables’ line of thinking can work. OU was the first major official visit as Leblanc went to Florida on June 10 and Penn State on June 17, then took the next month to evaluate and figure things out.

He becomes four-star commitment No. 8 this month and ninth overall. OU now has 18 commitments overall with nine at the four-star ranking and nine as three stars.