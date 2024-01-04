They did just that on Thursday evening with the addition of Miami (OH) transfer defensive end Caiden Woullard .

After securing a strong group of newcomers for the class of 2024, the Oklahoma staff has shifted its focus to the transfer portal to tie up any loose ends on the roster with proven talent.

Listed at 6-foot-5, 255 pounds, Woullard is a proven and productive edge rusher who is coming off a career year in 2023 and will spend his final year of eligibility in Norman.

Woullard earned All-Conference honors for the 11-3 RedHawks, finishing with 12 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks on his way to helping lead Miami (OH) to a MAC Championship victory over Toledo.

Over his last two seasons, Woullard has been a one-man wrecking crew in the MAC, totaling 70 tackles, 17.0 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and four blocked kicks.

While he was listed as a two-star prospect in high school, Woullard's production and size resulted in him receiving several offers just minutes after entering the transfer portal on December 26.

Before the day was over, Woullard reported offers from Minnesota, Indiana, Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma.

Woullard is widely regarded as one of the top 10 players available at his position in this portal cycle and is a huge addition for the Sooners heading into the SEC. In a room with players like Ethan Downs, R Mason Thomas, PJ Adeboware, and Trace Ford, Woullard will fit right into what should be a formidable pass rush in the 2024 season.