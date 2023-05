Everett, a three-star prospect in the 2021 class, appeared in 10 of 12 games last season for Appalachian State, starting the first six games at center. The redshirt freshman allowed just one sack in 262 pass-blocking snaps, playing 478 total snaps last season.

Everett, listed at 6-foot-3 and 285 pounds, received interest from several teams upon entering the NCAA Transfer Portal on April 15. The recruiting battle came down to Oklahoma and Virginia Tech. It appeared Everett leaned towards the Hokies before a successful late push from the Sooners secured his commitment.

Everett will transfer to the Sooners with three years of eligibility remaining. Everett is the third offensive lineman to commit to the Sooners as a transfer in the 2023 class, joining Walter Rouse and Caleb Shaffer.