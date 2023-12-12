Oklahoma wide receivers coach Emmett Jones has proven in his first year on the job that talent acquisition is no issue in his room.

With a 2024 class that includes Zion Kearney, Ivan Carreon, and Zion Ragins, plus a 2025 class that already has two of the nation's top 10 wideouts, Jones has been on "a heater" since the moment he took the job.

That trend continued on (insert day of the week) as Jones and the Sooners' offensive staff landed the top overall wideout in the transfer portal, Purdue transfer Deion Burks.



