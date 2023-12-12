Sooners land Deion Burks, top transfer WR in 2024 cycle
Oklahoma wide receivers coach Emmett Jones has proven in his first year on the job that talent acquisition is no issue in his room.
With a 2024 class that includes Zion Kearney, Ivan Carreon, and Zion Ragins, plus a 2025 class that already has two of the nation's top 10 wideouts, Jones has been on "a heater" since the moment he took the job.
That trend continued as Jones and the Sooners' offensive staff landed the top overall wideout in the transfer portal, Purdue transfer Deion Burks.
Listed at 5-foot-11, 195 pounds, Burks is an explosive playmaker who can take the top off of defensive with twitchy routes and blazing speed. Jones and the Sooners' staff visited Burks on Tuesday and eventually out-paced the Texas Longhorns for his services next season.
Rivals' Transfer Tracker ranks the redshirt sophomore as the No. 1 wide receiver in the portal and the No. 8 overall player available as a four-star player with a 5.8 transfer rating.
In 2023, Burks hauled in 47 receptions for 629 yards and seven scores, averaging 13.4 yards per reception.
With Burks now in tow, the Sooners possess a truly impressive list of targets for Jackson Arnold to work with in his first year at the helm -- with names like Andrel Anthony, Nic Anderson, Jayden Gibson, Jalil Farooq, and Jaquaize Pettaway all returning in 2024.
