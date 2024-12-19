Sooners land former Arkansas receiver Isaiah Sategna

Sategna recently entered the transfer portal after three seasons at Arkansas. The native of Fayetteville had numerous portal offers, but chose Oklahoma on the heels of an official visit to Norman.

The Sooners have landed a commitment from former Arkansas receiver Isaiah Sategna via the transfer portal. Sategna has two years of eligibility remaining.

Sategna arrived in Fayetteville as a four-star prospect in the 2022 class, and he was ranked the No. 26 receiver and the No. 157 overall prospect. Sategna redshirted his freshman year before playing in every game in 2023, recording 15 receptions, 129 yards and two touchdowns.

His role was elevated this past season for the Razorbacks. He appeared in all 12 games and played 599 snaps, which ranked eighth on the team and second among wide receivers, per Pro Football Focus. He finished second on the team in receptions (37) and yards (491), adding one touchdown. Sategna was also the primary punt returner, taking 10 returns for 68 yards.

Sategna — listed at 5-foot-11 — is an interesting addition to the Sooners' receiver room. He's played almost exclusively in the slot, playing 513 of his 550 pass-catching snaps in the slot receiver. That's where Deion Burks has also thrived, and his return gives the Sooners two experienced options in the slot.

Sategna adds much-needed depth in the receiver room following the departures of six receivers through the portal, including Nic Anderson, Jalil Farooq and Andrel Anthony.

Sategna is the third receiver to commit to Oklahoma out of the portal, joining Southern Illinois’ Keontez Lewis and Arkansas Pine-Bluff’s Javonnie Gibson. Sategna also comes shortly after Washington State quarterback John Mateer announced his commitment.

Not an OUInsider.com premium member? Sign up today to get loads of inside information on Oklahoma football, softball, basketball, and recruiting, all for just a few dollars a month. Click HERE to get started!

Follow us on Twitter @OUInsider and on Instagram @ouinsiderofficial!

Subscribe on YouTube by clicking here for daily video content on all things Oklahoma!