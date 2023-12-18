The latest rankings come after the Sooners left the Lloyd Noble Center with an 81-47 win on Saturday, giving them a 10-0 record to start the season.

The Sooners landed at No. 7 in the AP Poll on Monday, a significant jump from the No. 11 spot they had last week. It marks just the seventh time the Sooners have been ranked inside the top 10 since the 2015-16 season, when Buddy Hield led the team to the Final Four.

The Sooners finished No. 25 in the rankings on Nov. 27, their first appearance in the poll under Moser. Since then, the Sooners have climbed 18 spots in three weeks.

The No. 7-ranked Sooners will now face their toughest test of the season to date on Wednesday, when they take on No. 11 North Carolina at the Jumpman Invitational in what will be one of their biggest non-conference games in recent memory. The Tarheels (7-3) dropped outside the top 10 after narrowly losing to No. 9 Kentucky on Saturday, 87-83. Earlier this season, the Tarheels defeated now No. 8 Tennessee 100-92.

After Saturday's win, Moser discussed the Sooners' 10-0 start and the upcoming clash with North Carolina.

"I know the history of this program, but it's totally not a destination," Moser said. "These guys, what I love about this group is we had finals week, they studied for their finals, we had a week off after a big week and every practice they were locked in for the two hours that we had to lock in during finals week. I don't think they overlooked this game at all. Now we got a top-10 team coming up in Carolina, and in a 'supposedly' neutral site in Charlotte. I was there last year and even our Florida game was all baby blue. But we know they're a storied program, so our guys are excited about next one up."

Wednesday's tip is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT on ESPN.

