Sooners land portal commitment from former LSU pitcher Sydney Berzon

The Sooners have landed a commitment from former LSU pitcher Sydney Berzon . The junior is the Sooners' first addition in the transfer portal since their season ended Monday in the Women's College World Series semifinals.

Oklahoma fans got their first "Go Boomer" tweet from head coach Patty Gasso on Friday, indicating the program made its first splash in the transfer portal.

In one move, the Sooners have added a veteran who can be their ace in the circle.

Berzon has served as the Tigers' ace pitcher the last three seasons. She has a career ERA of 2.02 to go with 416 strikeouts, 409 hits and 140 earned runs in 486.1 innings. The junior is coming off a season where she posted a 2.46 ERA and a .228 opponent batting average, landing on the All-SEC Second Team.

Berzon has one year of eligibility remaining.

The New York native is a huge addition for the Sooners, who are graduating ace pitcher Sam Landry along with Isabela Smith. Landry was the No. 1 arm for the Sooners all season, pitching all but 2.2 innings in the Sooners' four games at the WCWS.

With Berzon's addition, the Sooners currently have seven pitchers on the roster. The Sooners are set to retain veterans Kierston Deal and Paytn Monticelli, along with Audrey Lowry and Sophia Bordi. The Sooners are also adding highly-touted prospects Berkley Zache and Allyssa Parker in the 2025 recruiting class.

There has been a lot of activity for the Sooners in the transfer portal. Since the 3-2 loss to Texas Tech, the Sooners have seen Hannah Coor, Maya Bland, Corri Hicks and Kadey Lee McKay enter the portal. However, they are expected to retain most of the key players from the roster this past season.

