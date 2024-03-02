Sooners' late rally falls short against No. 1 Houston
NORMAN — The Sooners looked dead in the water midway through the second half. A Houston 3-pointer gave the top-ranked Cougars a 72-58 lead with 10:11 to go as the Sooners' offense struggled to generate good looks.
But the Sooners kept fighting. Piece by piece, they fought their way back into the game, and a Javian McCollum layup tied the game at 85-85 with 11 seconds to go.
The Sooners just needed a stop, which was a difficult task all night against a Houston team that shot 57% from the floor. They got the stop on Houston's first attempt, which led to a loose-ball scramble.
It ended up in the hands of Jamal Shead, who sank a turnaround jumper with 0.4 seconds to go. It was the final nail in the Sooners' comeback attempt, as they fell just short to No. 1-ranked Houston, 87-85, on Saturday night at the Lloyd Noble Center.
It was a tough loss for the Sooners, who looked like a completely different team than the one who lost 58-45 at Iowa State on Wednesday.
"I thought they were resilient in battling back," OU coach Porter Moser said. "Houston made tough shots, open shots, good shots. They do a lot of different things. they put so much pressure on you with how hard and strong their guards go downhill. Their guards made some high-level shots. But I thought we did, too.
"The guys weren’t just happy to be close. They fought their tails off. Believed with their energy level. They made plays. Obviously, Houston made big plays as well. They’re hurting. And that’s a good sign... We played the best team in the country, but we fell short."
Here's some takeaways and notes from a hard-fought loss in Norman:
Notes
— Coming into Saturday, the Cougars ranked first nationally in scoring defense (56.2 points per game). That did not bode well for an OU offense that scored just 45 points against Iowa State.
Instead, the Sooners turned in one of their best offensive performances of the season. The Sooners shot 52.7% from the field (29 of 55), including 57% in the second half, and 48% from 3 (12 of 25). Their field-goal percentage and 3-point percentage were higher than any other conference game this season.
They also only turned the ball over eight times.
"Their analytics are close to being the best defense in the history of defenses," Moser said of Houston's defense. "Seriously, I’m not exaggerating; look at the numbers. So, I thought we did way better, and obviously it does help if you make some of those shots."
— The Sooners received some big performances up and down the roster. Sam Godwin led the team with 17 points on six of six shooting; Rivaldo Soares, who made his second-consecutive start, had 16 points and made two 3-pointers; Le'Tre Darthard made five 3-pointers en route to 15 points; and Jalon Moore had 14 points and 10 rebounds.
— The only problem? Houston was even better offensively. They shot 67% in the first half and continually answered Oklahoma with big-time shots to quiet the crowd.
In addition to Shead's game winner, LJ Cryer made a 3-pointer at the end of the first half that gave the Cougars a 48-45 halftime lead.
"I thought we were really strong with the ball," Moser said. "I thought we executed. I thought we really spaced it. We wanted to really space it because we know much they put pressure and hedge ball screens. So I thought our spacing was outstanding to start. They changed defenses two or three times. They changed ball screen coverages to a drop covers, then they started switching everything. Then they went to a zone and I thought our guys did a good job. But for us, there were certain things we didn't have an answer for... I thought both teams played really physical and I thought both teams played at a high level."
— The Sooners won the rebounding battle 27-22 and only had eight turnovers to Houston's five.
— Otega Oweh, who has transitioned to a bench role after starting the first 27 games of the season, didn't see much playing time. He finished with two points and three turnovers in nine minutes.
‚— The top-ranked Cougars are led by former OU coach Kelvin Sampson, who made his return to the Lloyd Noble Center. After the game, Sampson said Norman will "always be like home in a lot of ways."
He also mentioned that OU softball coach Patty Gasso offered him tickets to the Sooners' doubleheader at Love's Field on Saturday. Sampson told her he wanted to "lay low."
— Up next: The Sooners (19-10, 7-9 Big 12) play their final home game against Cincinnati at 7 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN+).