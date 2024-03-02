NORMAN — The Sooners looked dead in the water midway through the second half. A Houston 3-pointer gave the top-ranked Cougars a 72-58 lead with 10:11 to go as the Sooners' offense struggled to generate good looks. But the Sooners kept fighting. Piece by piece, they fought their way back into the game, and a Javian McCollum layup tied the game at 85-85 with 11 seconds to go. The Sooners just needed a stop, which was a difficult task all night against a Houston team that shot 57% from the floor. They got the stop on Houston's first attempt, which led to a loose-ball scramble. It ended up in the hands of Jamal Shead, who sank a turnaround jumper with 0.4 seconds to go. It was the final nail in the Sooners' comeback attempt, as they fell just short to No. 1-ranked Houston, 87-85, on Saturday night at the Lloyd Noble Center.

It was a tough loss for the Sooners, who looked like a completely different team than the one who lost 58-45 at Iowa State on Wednesday. "I thought they were resilient in battling back," OU coach Porter Moser said. "Houston made tough shots, open shots, good shots. They do a lot of different things. they put so much pressure on you with how hard and strong their guards go downhill. Their guards made some high-level shots. But I thought we did, too. "The guys weren’t just happy to be close. They fought their tails off. Believed with their energy level. They made plays. Obviously, Houston made big plays as well. They’re hurting. And that’s a good sign... We played the best team in the country, but we fell short." Here's some takeaways and notes from a hard-fought loss in Norman:

