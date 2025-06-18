Sooners lose longtime IOL commit Will Conroy: What it means moving forward

The Sooners suffered their second decommitment of the 2026 cycle on Wednesday, as three-star center Will Conroy abruptly flipped to North Carolina following a weekend official visit to Chapel Hill. Conroy was scheduled to be in Norman for his Oklahoma official on June 20, but naturally, that visit will no longer occur.

Though the Tar Heels had been pushing to flip Conroy for several months, it's somewhat surprising that the 6-foot-3, 295-pound mauler made the decision to move on from his OU pledge before even giving the Sooners a chance to counter UNC's pitch during official visit season. Nevertheless, Bill Bedenbaugh and Oklahoma will proceed without Conroy on board, and will turn their focus to a couple of key targets moving forward.

The Sooners currently hold one commitment on the offensive line, as four-star Midlothian (Texas) OL Noah Best is solid in his verbal to Oklahoma. Bedenbaugh and company also appear to be trending well in the recruitment of four-star OT Deacon Schmitt, the only tackle target that the Sooners have hosted (and/or will host) for a June OV. With that noted, here's a glimpse at the outlook for Oklahoma as they look to buttress their offensive line class.