Sooners make a splash with four-star DL Elijah Golden on his official

The Sooners had to make their shot count with Elijah Golden.

After all, Golden's official visit over the weekend marked his first-ever trip to Norman — and likely represents the only trip he'll make to the Sooner State before he locks in his commitment.

And though Alabama and Notre Dame loom, Oklahoma hit the right notes over the course of Golden's weekend on campus. The Sooners have given themselves a chance.

“It was a great trip," Golden said. "That trip definitely felt like I’ve been there multiple times; the hospitality felt like that. It was a great time spending time with them guys; they’re very energetic, pumped-up guys all the time.”

Todd Bates was naturally the main point of contact throughout the weekend for Golden, a 6-foot-4, 270-pound defensive lineman who projects to a 3-tech role in college.

“One thing about Coach Bates, he’s very detailed," Golden observed. "He gets down to the basics and he’s very detailed when it comes to skill set and other things. He talked about my versatility and how I can play any position anywhere on the field. Something that I need to work on is my pad level, but coming off spring, my pad level has improved a lot better and I play a lot lower.”