Oklahoma's class of 2024 is still awaiting it's first commitment and today's WOKElahoma addresses the possibility of that coming to an end as well as their pursuit of one of the nation's elite defensive lineman that is trending in a strong direction for the Sooners. Beyond that, is Oklahoma done in the portal or could a small school star have caught the attention of Brent Venables and his staff?

All of this and more in this week's...

WOKElahoma - March 8, 2023