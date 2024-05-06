Oklahoma has jumped four spots from No. 22 to No. 18 in the latest D1Baseball Top 25.

After losing in unexpected fashion to Oral Roberts in their midweek game last week, it seemed almost a guarantee that OU would not be seen in the next set of rankings. The Sooners' had lost their last three games and had a tough upcoming series in Lubbock versus the Red Raiders.

OU did what they had done all season though and battled. After sweeping Texas Tech and handling them throughout the series, Oklahoma once again proved they deserved to be ranked and continued to battle through adversity. The Red Raiders had not been swept at home since 2011.

The Sooners not only are at the top of the Big 12 in the conference standings, but they now are also the highest ranked Big 12 team in the nation. The only other Big 12 school in the top 25 is Oklahoma State, which sits one spot behind OU to No. 19.

Coming into the final stretch of the season OU has a series at home against Baylor, a midweek game in Ohio against Xavier and they finish the year off staying in Ohio for their final Big 12 series against Cincinnati.

Oklahoma needs to win four of their remaining six conference games to clinch the Big 12.

