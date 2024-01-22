This marks the eighth-straight weeks the Sooners have been ranked in the AP Poll.

However, last week was the sort of bounce back they needed. The Sooners are now back to up to No. 11 in the latest AP Top-25 Poll after back-to-back wins.

Two weeks ago, Oklahoma was in a sort of slump. The Sooners dropped back-to-back road games and fell six spots to No. 15 in the AP Poll.

The Sooners are third-highest team in the Big 12, following Houston (No. 4) and Kansas (No. 7). Other ranked Big 12 teams include Baylor (No. 15), Texas Tech (No. 20), BYU (No. 21) and Iowa State (No. 23).

The Sooners moved up after a 77-63 win at home against West Virginia last Wednesday before securing a much-needed 69-65 win at Cincinnati, their first road victory of the season. OU is now 15-3 on the season and 3-2 in conference play, currently fifth in the Big 12 standings.

This week, the Sooners get back-to-back home games. That starts with Texas at 6 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN) against a Longhorns team that had lost to West Virginia and UCF before bouncing back with a 75-73 win over then-No. 9 Baylor last Saturday.

The Sooners end the week against No. 20 Texas Tech at 1 p.m. Saturday (ESPN+).

