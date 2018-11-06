The Sooners defense is still being questioned nationally after a 51-46 victory at Texas Tech last weekend, but OU was able to jump ahead of LSU and win its third consecutive game since naming Ruffin McNeill the interim defensive coordinator.

OU (8-1 overall, 5-1 Big 12) moves up one spot to No. 6 in the college football playoff rankings released Tuesday evening.

Oklahoma has dubbed it “Championship November,” and the first box is checked in what is going to be one eventful month for the Sooners.

The Tigers, who were ranked No. 3, were blanked 29-0 by No. 1 Alabama and have fallen to No. 7. Despite the two losses, LSU is ranked ahead of several Power 5 conference teams with one loss.

There were really zero questions about the top five with Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame, Michigan and Georgia as the obvious choices.

Instead, the real situation to watch was with West Virginia. The Mountaineers (7-1) were ranked No. 13 last week and are now No. 9 following the 42-41 thrilling win at Texas.

OU continues to be hurt in the resume department although Iowa State (5-3) has moved up two spots to No. 22.

The Sooners won’t earn any rankings points, but OU has its Bedlam showdown vs. Oklahoma State on Saturday afternoon in Norman. OU lost its other rivalry game this year, 48-45 vs. Texas in the Red River Rivalry, so there is obviously no room for error anymore for Lincoln Riley’s club.

Key games this week not involving OU

Honestly? None. No. 16 Mississippi State is at No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Clemson is at No. 17 Boston College. But you’d have to feel like even with a loss by either squad, the Crimson Tide or the Tigers would simply become the highest-ranked one-loss team in next week’s rankings.

On paper, this appears to be a pretty blah week. However, as history has shown, sometimes the dull weeks bring the most fireworks.