Since then he's seen his recruitment reach impressive heights and is currently rated as a top five back in the country.

ARLINGTON, Texas - Oklahoma's running back recruiting in the class of 2024 has a chance to go in a wild variety of directions but no player they are pushing is any more highly regarded than Longview, Texas running back Taylor Tatum . The skilled back picked up an Oklahoma offer last summer following his camp workout on June 2, 2022.

Tatum, the nation's No. 62 overall player, has been making trips around the country since being in Norman most recently last September. And in those trips one recent stop was made to see USC.

"Me and my family wanted to get out there and be with Lincoln Riley, getting out there again would be great for us," Tatum said. "Coach (Kiel) McDonald talks to my mom and dad like every other day."

Another school that has made a strong impression in recent months has been home state Texas, who has a solid history of landing Lobo stars.

"Me and coach Choice have a good relationship, ever since he offered me he’s been telling me they are going to be on me hard, with the success they’ve had, why wouldn't I consider Texas," he said.

"I don’t have a list but I feel like (Texas) will be one of my top schools."

Tatum, who ran for 1,891 yards and 33 touchdowns during a huge junior season for Longview, says that he's considering some trips to TCU among others but says that 'distance isn't really important' in his recruitment.

For now though it's about starting to find an idea of where things are in his recruitment and narrowing his view a bit.

"I think it’s just cutting it down, 12, 10 schools, just taking my time with it, making sure we do the process right. I think I’m going to take some officials in the summer and a few more during the season," Tatum explained. "I don’t have any set visits but I know I’m going to make a few trips."

Tatum plans to major in physical therapy after seeing some of the work done by various health professionals during his various recoveries from injuries.

But as he works through his decision he continues to stay in frequent contact with the Sooners and most notably Demarco Murray. It's a notable reality as there is some feeling that the Sooners had slipped behind a bit for the East Texas star.

"Me and coach Murray talk every day, he is definitely one of my parents' favorites coaches. For me, being able to relate to him, he played at OU, and the NFL," he said. "And he's a great family guy which my parents like. I don’t think OU has slipped (in my recruitment)."