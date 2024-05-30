Once the domino started it really never stopped for the Sooners, who finished with a 9-1 win over Duke in six innings to advance to the WCWS quarterfinals.

They weren't done yet. After Alyssa Brito forced a walk, Alynah Torres followed with a two-run home run of her own to push the lead to three runs while giving the Sooners four runs in the frame.

Trailing 1-0 heading into the bottom of the third, the Sooners quickly saw two outs on the board with Jayda Coleman as the lone base runner, as Duke pitcher Cassidy Curd appeared in full control. But Kinzie Hansen calmly stepped to the plate and drilled a two-run home run to left field on her first pitch, giving the Sooners a 2-1 lead.

For the Sooners to do that, they were going to have to find a way to generate some offense against a Duke defense that ranked third in ERA (1.55) coming into the game.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Patty Gasso said it during Wednesday’s Media Day. It’s always important to get that first win at the Women’s College World Series.

The Sooners knew they were facing one of the top pitching staffs in the country, and that execution paid off. Eight players combined for 11 hits, tying the most the Blue Devils have given up this season.

“We've been working really hard all week before coming in,” Hansen said. “We knew exactly what their game plan would be against us. We've been going on grind mode this past week. I know it was pretty grueling at times. In the beginning of the week, we weren't hitting that machine very well. At the end of the week it paid off.

“Duke's pitching staff is very, very good. They have one of the best pitching staffs here in OKC, in my opinion… We had to be quick with our adjustments, and I think our hard work definitely paid off.”

Once the Sooners adjusted, it was mostly smooth sailing.

The Blue Devils’ pitching staff has been lead by Jala Wright and Curd, who both boast ERAs of 1.28 and 1.29, respectively. Curd got the start in the circle, holding the Sooners to two hits and zero runs through the first two innings.

But once Hansen hit her home run, the Blue Devils pulled Curd in favor of Wright. However, the Sooners wasted no time in making quick work of Wright, as Cydney Sanders blasted her own two-run home run in the fourth inning. Hansen closed out the frame with an RBI single that scored Maya Bland to push the lead to six runs.

The Blue Devils trotted out four different pitchers as they searched for answers, but the Sooners found success with whoever was in the circle. The finishing touches came in the sixth inning, with Brito hitting an RBI single that scored Coleman and Tiare Jennings to secure the run-rule victory.

The result was nine runs, marking just the second time this season the Blue Devils have surrendered six or more runs in a game this season.

“I think we prepped really well,” Torres said. “Our coach did a really good job for us coming into this game. Once again, we want to say that Duke's pitching staff is legit. They are tough. Us being able to practice the way we did, really put our game plan into it, was awesome. I think we were just playing free and knowing that, hey, we just need to pass the bat, hard hits, make the defense work, have a good time while you're doing it.”

The Sooners' offensive explosion was timely, considering how Duke started the game. Kelly Maxwell got the start in the circle but gave up a leadoff home run to Franscesca Frelick in the second inning to put the Sooners in an early 1-0 hole. Maxwell loaded the bases with walks in the third inning, but was pulled in favor of Kierston Deal.

But Deal, who has struggled out of the pen this season, proved up to the task, giving up just two hits and zero runs in 2.1 innings. The Sooners also got some key defensive plays, including another highlight-level catch from Coleman that helped Deal escape a bases-loaded jam without any damage done.