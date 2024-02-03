For nearly the entire game, there were opportunities for Oklahoma to either seize control or build momentum against UCF. But at every turn, the Sooners were unable to generate enough offense to capitalize. In a game the Sooners never led, the Sooners scored just 63 points — their second fewest in a game this season — and shot just 37% from the field on Saturday. The defense wasn't enough to overcome the bad offense, and the Sooners fell 74-63 at UCF. That drops the No. 23-ranked Sooners to 16-6 on the season and 4-5 in conference play. UCF improves to 13-8 and 4-5 in the Big 12. Here's two takeaways and notes from the Sooners' disappointing outing at Central Florida:



Turnovers resurface for the Sooners

It wasn't bad enough that the Sooners couldn't score. They also didn't take care of the ball. The Sooners committed 15 turnovers, which led to 16 UCF points. The turnovers and missed shots also fueled UCF in transition, as the Knights finished with 17 fast-break points. The Sooners scored 11 points on 11 UCF turnovers and finished with only nine fast-break points. While both teams snagged 33 rebounds, and the Sooners grabbed 11 offensive rebounds to UCF's eight, the Knights won the battle of second-chance points nine to five.

3-point shooting continues to be a glaring concern

While Le'Tre Darthard has struggled with consistently knocking down the outside shot, that wasn't a problem against the Knights. Darthard made four of his six attempts. The rest of the team, however, couldn't buy a bucket from the 3-point line. Non-Darthard Sooners made just 1 of 10, with the only other make coming from Milos Uzan. The team shot 5 of 16 (31%). Javian McCollum again struggled with his shot, finishing with just eight points on two of 10 shooting. He missed all five of his 3-point attempts.

Notes