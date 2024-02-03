Sooners' offense falters in road dud at UCF
For nearly the entire game, there were opportunities for Oklahoma to either seize control or build momentum against UCF. But at every turn, the Sooners were unable to generate enough offense to capitalize.
In a game the Sooners never led, the Sooners scored just 63 points — their second fewest in a game this season — and shot just 37% from the field on Saturday. The defense wasn't enough to overcome the bad offense, and the Sooners fell 74-63 at UCF.
That drops the No. 23-ranked Sooners to 16-6 on the season and 4-5 in conference play. UCF improves to 13-8 and 4-5 in the Big 12.
Here's two takeaways and notes from the Sooners' disappointing outing at Central Florida:
Turnovers resurface for the Sooners
It wasn't bad enough that the Sooners couldn't score. They also didn't take care of the ball.
The Sooners committed 15 turnovers, which led to 16 UCF points. The turnovers and missed shots also fueled UCF in transition, as the Knights finished with 17 fast-break points.
The Sooners scored 11 points on 11 UCF turnovers and finished with only nine fast-break points.
While both teams snagged 33 rebounds, and the Sooners grabbed 11 offensive rebounds to UCF's eight, the Knights won the battle of second-chance points nine to five.
3-point shooting continues to be a glaring concern
While Le'Tre Darthard has struggled with consistently knocking down the outside shot, that wasn't a problem against the Knights. Darthard made four of his six attempts.
The rest of the team, however, couldn't buy a bucket from the 3-point line. Non-Darthard Sooners made just 1 of 10, with the only other make coming from Milos Uzan. The team shot 5 of 16 (31%).
Javian McCollum again struggled with his shot, finishing with just eight points on two of 10 shooting. He missed all five of his 3-point attempts.
Notes
— Despite a bounce-back game against Kansas State, Sam Godwin has continued to struggle in conference play. His performance on Saturday might've been his worst of the season: 0 points, five rebounds and plus-minus of -22, the worst on the team.
— Rivaldo Soares continues to be one of the Sooners' most important players, finishing with 11 points on five of seven shooting. The Sooners outscored the Knights by seven in Soares' 20 minutes on the court. The only problem? He fouled out.
— The Sooners' bench as a whole was productive. In addition to Darthard's shooting, John Hugley finished with seven points and three assists, and a plus-minus of seven. But Hugley, as he has in most conference games, struggled with foul trouble and was limited to 13 minutes.
— The starters continue to be an issue for the Sooners, and they again started poorly against the Knights. The Knights jumped out to a 15-4 lead to start the game and never looked back.
— Jalon Moore has been filling the stat sheet lately. He logged yet another double-double against the Knights with 10 points and 11 rebounds, but he had four turnovers.
— Luke Northweather saw two first-half minutes, but committed a turnover and was quickly benched by Porter Moser. Kaden Cooper continues to be outside the rotation and didn't play until the final seconds, getting a garbage-time layup.
— With the loss, that puts all of the focus on next week. The Sooners have back-to-back home games, starting with No. 22 BYU on Tuesday (7 p.m. ESPN+) before ending the week against Oklahoma State on Saturday. Despite beating the Wildcats on Saturday, the Cowboys (10-12, 2-7 Big 12) sit at the bottom of the Big 12 standings.
The Sooners likely need to win both.