Sooners officially headed to SEC

“The entire Sooner Nation and Oklahomans throughout the state stand to benefit from this move, and we’re thrilled for a new platform to tell the OU story all across the country.”

“The board’s action today is undoubtedly one of the most significant decisions in our more than a century of athletics and is of true importance to the broader university,” said OU President Joseph Harroz Jr . “We believe that joining the Southeastern Conference will sustain our tradition of national-caliber athletics excellence, strengthen our flagship university as a whole and serve the wider interests of the state of Oklahoma.

The details will continue to be finalized with both conferences, but as it stands, OU’s current Grant of Rights agreements and Big 12’s media rights agreements expire June 2025. It’s hard to believe it will take that long for the move to occur, though.

The OU Board of Regents unanimously approved the move Friday morning for the university to leave the Big 12 and enter the SEC in 2025 after the expiration of the Big 12 conference’s current media rights agreements.

OKLAHOMA CITY – What seemed like crazy talk as recent as 10 days ago is now the reality. Oklahoma and Texas are headed to the Southeastern Conference.

Realignment talk was a hot-topic debate around a decade ago. After losing member schools Missouri, Nebraska, Colorado and Texas A&M, the Big 12 bounced back by adding West Virginia and TCU, beginning with the 2012 season.

As it appeared that type of talk was dying down, OU and Texas surprised the college football world with the news that broke last Wednesday. Since then, it has been one domino falling after another to make the move of OU and Texas leaving the Big 12 to head to the SEC.

Harroz spoke, at length, about what made this move happen and why now is the time.

“The question is, what's changed? What changed between 2012 and today? And the answer is everything,” Harroz said.

Harroz stressed this was much more than just a financial decision, saying “this is a move for stability and preservation and propagation.” However, there’s no question the money figures matter.

Or put another way, the lack of Big 12 money has mattered. Harroz said a crucial time period of this decision was 2018-May 2021 when it became abundantly clear the Big 12 was the last in line for media negotiations.

Not just among the Power 5 conferences, but across the board.

“Being last in line has consequences,” Harroz said.

Those consequences range from the detriment to the fan experience to the disadvantages in recruiting to, yes, even mentioning OU often getting the 11 a.m. home kickoff time.

It all matters.

Realizing there wasn’t an interest in negotiating early for the Big 12’s next set of media rights agreements? Matters.

As the university started to aggressively explore what its options were, Harroz said there were four pieces, grouped two and two, about the imperatives for OU athletics.

*The first is to remain a premier national-caliber athletics program.

*To remain being one of the universities across the country where the athletics budge is not subsidized by student tuition and fee is not subsidized by the state.

Those were the musts. The preferred items?

*Prefer to be in the same conference as Oklahoma State

*Prefer to play Texas every year, period

“Regrettably, the landscape that we’re looking at right now, those changes that we talked about, don’t allow for all four of those to occur. That’s our conclusion and our observation and our projection,” Harroz said.

That one item, of course, is OSU.

Harroz and athletic director Joe Castiglione emphasized their hope that Bedlam continues every year in every sport, regardless of conference affiliation.

But the truth of the matter is OU and OSU will be going their separate ways.

“We’ve analyzed this landscape deeply, lots of conversations about how we do this,” Harroz said. “We’ve looked at solutions for us to move together, but that is simply not the market that we’re pursuing allows. That was true then, and it’s even more true today in this changed landscape.

“We believe this move is not just best for OU, we believe this move is best for our state… In our assessment, the opportunity for Oklahoma was with one university only, and if we didn’t seize it, the answer would be none. And we also know this -- we know OSU will continue to grow and flourish. They have exceptional leadership, they’re an excellent program and they will do well.”

Castiglione added a lot of in-state rivalries have still found a way to happen despite being in separate conferences. Ones that immediately come to mind are Georgia-Georgia Tech, Iowa-Iowa State, Clemson-South Carolina and Florida-Florida State.

“Make no mistake - we want the Bedlam rivalry to continue,” Harroz said. “And make no mistake – even with this change, we want to play Oklahoma State in every sport and every year.”

OSU is out, but Texas remains in. OU and Texas were unanimously voted in by the SEC on Thursday as schools receiving invitations to join the powerhouse league.

For all the battles on the field, court, diamond and everywhere in between, it’s one relationship that is really to articulate.

“Our two institutions enjoy a very unique relationship since we first played a football game in 1912 in the city of Dallas,” Castiglione said. “While we remain arch-rivals, fierce rivals in the field of any competition, we know that we share some characteristics and goals that align and serve us both very well.”

It’s still a lot for everybody to wrap their heads around everything, but perhaps Castiglione said it best by saying if OU didn’t do anything now, it was going to start falling behind.

“We are in an unprecedented era of dramatic change and historic transformation,” Castiglione said. “It is happening at a pace that none of us have ever experienced. We need to address these remarkable dynamics.

“So after thorough consideration and study, it became obvious that standing pat would mean falling behind. It would mean putting our program in a precarious position, both competitively and financially. It would leave us to play catch-up with our competition and in our effort to offer an elite platform for the success of our student-athletes and our coaches.”

OU’s brass said it would have liked for the news to come out in a much different manner as the relationships they’ve forged with the Big 12 member schools are incredibly important.

But it is what it is. And whether it’s 2022, 2023, 2024 or 2025, OU is all aboard the SEC train and excited to get going.

“As we eventually move to the SEC, I know SEC fans will enjoy discovering Norman and discovering our athletic traditions that have continued to evolve in both men’s and women’s sports,” Castiglione said. “I know that our incredible fan base is going to make the SEC even stronger.

“OU has a list of endless accomplishments and our past rivals any in college athletics. Today, we secure a new course for stability and our continued path, pursuit of excellence.”