He announced his intention to depart the Sooners in a social media post on Monday morning.

"I am beyond thankful for everything this great university has done for me over the past few years," Anderson wrote. "Thank you to all of my family, friends, and coaches for the unwavering support."

Anderson, a redshirt junior, landed at Oklahoma as four-star prospect the 169th-rated prospect in the 2020 class, per Rivals' rankings. However, he redshirted his freshman season and did not play his first two years. He appeared in four games in 2022.

This season, Anderson saw action in two games and played 36 total snaps, per Pro Football Focus.