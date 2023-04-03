Oklahoma's 2024 wide receiver recruiting is fast becoming one of the more interesting storylines for the Sooners in the class. And though many players are drawing plenty of notoriety one who has gone a bit under the radar is Bellevue (Neb.) West three-star pass-catcher Isaiah McMorris .

The big-play specialist had a massive 2022 season with 90 receptions for 1,297 yards and 14 touchdowns for a Thunderbirds team that was looking to replace the impact of departed senior, and current Oklahoma tight end, Kaden Helms.

McMorris made his way to Norman on Thursday and enjoyed some time spent around the Sooners staff, notably first-year assistant coach Emmett Jones.

"I really love coach jones philosophy on how he wants his receivers to play, I love the energy he coaches with, overall the vibes (I got in) Norman have just been great," McMorris said.

The Sooners have plenty of work to do with the speedy receiver, as he'll be at USC this upcoming weekend and Penn State the following weekend. However, the Sooners have put themselves in prime position for McMorris following his trip to Norman.

"(It) went really great, I really love OU after the visit," he admitted.

He then went one step further.

"(Oklahoma is) definitely No. 1."

For now McMorris doesn't seem to be any in any rush to a decision but after his two known trips, he is simply going to play the future by ear.

"I have a couple more visits planned for the spring so after that I'm going to go from there."