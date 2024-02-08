Patty Gasso and the Sooners couldn't have started the 2024 season much better. The Sooners snagged a pair of wins at the Puerta Vallarta College Classic on Thursday, beginning the day with a 13-0 win over Utah Valley before capping it off with a 3-0 win over No. 10 Duke. It was a stellar day for OU's defense and pitching staff, which gave up just a total of six hits. Here's a look at some takeaways and notes from opening day:

Sooners face early test against Duke

The Sooners didn't face any resistance against Utah Valley, scoring four runs in the bottom of the first and adding nine more in the next two innings to force a run-rule victory. However, the Duke game was a different story. Neither team scored a run over the first two innings before the Sooners broke through in the bottom of the third, starting with a solo home run from Tiare Jennings. Cydney Sanders was then walked before advancing to second on a single from Alyssa Brito. The Sooners then got a pair of RBI singles from Alynah Torres and Kasidi Pickering to build the 3-0 lead. Outside of that third inning, Duke's stable of pitchers kept the OU offense at bay. The Sooners logged just four total hits in the other five innings, and Jennings accounted for three of the Sooners' eight hits. The Blue Devils attempted a late rally, loading the bases in the top of the seventh with only one out. But relief pitcher Karlie Keeney, who made her OU debut, recorded a strike out and a ground out to escape the jam and seal the win. Kelly Maxwell, who also made her OU debut, earned the win in the circle, pitching the first five innings and surrendering just one hit while striking out two batters. She retired her last 11 batters before being relieved by Keeney.

Stellar debuts from the freshmen

During Monday's media day, Gasso made it clear that the Sooners had an impressive freshman class. She specifically said Ella Parker needed to be in the lineup and referred to Kasidi Pickering as a "big-time hitter." Both things proved to be true on Thursday. Pickering, in her first career at-bat, blasted a grand slam in the bottom of the first to give the Sooners an immediate 4-0 lead while scoring the first runs of the season. Pickering finished the game with five RBI's.

Parker got the scoring started in the bottom of the second inning with a single that scored Rylie Boone and Jayda Coleman before eventually finding home on a Utah Valley error. Parker finished the game with three runs and was walked twice. Things didn't slow down against Duke, particularly for Pickering. She went two for two at the plate and added an RBI single in the bottom of the third that scored Alyssa Brito. Parker added a hit in three at-bats. Freshman Maya Bland also added a run as a pinch hitter against Duke. One thing is clear: Pickering and Parker are going to make a big impact for the Sooners in 2024.

Notes

— In addition to Pickering and Jennings, Kinzie Hansen and Alyssa also finished the day with home runs. Those home runs came on back-to-back at-bats against Utah Valley in the second inning.

