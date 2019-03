Fast forward to March 2, and OU has won 3 of their last 4 and put together their best shooting performance of the season in a 92-80 win over West Virginia Saturday afternoon at the LNC.

That slump has kept the Sooners squarely on the NCAA bubble.

The Oklahoma men’s basketball team started off February in a rough way. When Baylor took down the Sooners 59-53 back on Feb. 13, it marked Lon Kruger’s fifth loss in a row.

The Sooners got off to a sluggish start falling behind 17-9 to West Virginia in the first five minutes of the game, but with just over 7 minutes to go in the first half, and the game tied 25-25, the Sooners went on a massive run, outscoring the Mountaineers 17-3 to take a 42-28 halftime lead.

Guards Jamal Bieniemy and Aaron Calixte were the spark plugs for OU’s offense against WVU as both tied with a team high 22 points on the day. Bieniemy did most of his damage from deep where he was 4-of-5 from 3-point range.

The Sooners shot 59.2% from the field against West Virginia and 47.6% from 3-point range.

Oklahoma moved to 18-11 overall and 6-10 in the Big 12.

Now the Sooners move on to take on the Kansas Jayhawks Tuesday night in a game that could help strengthen their NCAA resume even further.