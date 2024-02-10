Advertisement
Sooners overcome early challenge, surge past Long Beach State

Jesse Crittenden • OUInsider
Beat Writer
@jessecrittenden

After outlasting Washington on Friday night with a 4-3 win in extra innings, it appeared Oklahoma might be in for another battle against Long Beach State on Saturday.

Despite the Sooners scoring three runs in the top of the first, Long Beach State responded with three runs in the bottom of the second inning. Neither team scored in the third inning, and Cydney Sanders broke the tie with a solo home run in the fourth inning.

The Sooners led just 4-3 before finally breaking through with six runs in the sixth inning. They added one for good measure in the seventh inning, sealing an 11-3 victory over Long Beach State. The Sooners finished the Puerta Vallarta Challenge with a perfect 4-0 record to start the season.

Here's at some notes from the win:

Notes

Kierston Deal started the game in the circle but struggled early, surrendering four hits, three earned runs while walking two batters and striking out one batter. After Long Beach State scored three runs with two outs in the second inning, she was relieved by Karlie Keeney.

Keeney helped the Sooners get back on track. She retired all 13 batters she faced, finishing with two strikeouts and not hits in 4.1 innings. Paytn Monticelli relieved Keeney in the seventh inning, allowing one hit and zero runs.

— After Tiare Jennings was walked and Kasidi Pickering hit a single, Alyssa Brito got things started for the Sooners with a three-run home run in the top of the first. Brito followed that up with a lead-off home run in the sixth inning.

Brito went two for four at the plate with three RBIs.

— Brito's home run in the sixth inning was the kick starter. The Sooners scored back-to-back runs on bases-loaded walks, then Jayda Coleman hit a single that scored Kinzie Hansen. Tiare Jennings capped off the inning with a two-run home run.

— The Sooners finished with 11 hits as a team. Brito, Sanders and Hansen each had two; Pickering, Ella Parker, Avery Hodge, Jennings and Rylie Boone each had one.

— Patty Gasso tinkered a ton with her lineups in Puerta Vallarta. Against LBS, Alynah Torres started at second, Pickering started in right field and Quincee Lilio started as the designated hitter. Parker served as the DH for the first three games.

— Next up: The Sooners travel for the Cowgirl Challenge in Lake Charles, Louisiana. They open the tournament against Central Arkansas next Friday at 3:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

