After outlasting Washington on Friday night with a 4-3 win in extra innings, it appeared Oklahoma might be in for another battle against Long Beach State on Saturday. Despite the Sooners scoring three runs in the top of the first, Long Beach State responded with three runs in the bottom of the second inning. Neither team scored in the third inning, and Cydney Sanders broke the tie with a solo home run in the fourth inning. The Sooners led just 4-3 before finally breaking through with six runs in the sixth inning. They added one for good measure in the seventh inning, sealing an 11-3 victory over Long Beach State. The Sooners finished the Puerta Vallarta Challenge with a perfect 4-0 record to start the season. Here's at some notes from the win:

Notes

— Kierston Deal started the game in the circle but struggled early, surrendering four hits, three earned runs while walking two batters and striking out one batter. After Long Beach State scored three runs with two outs in the second inning, she was relieved by Karlie Keeney. Keeney helped the Sooners get back on track. She retired all 13 batters she faced, finishing with two strikeouts and not hits in 4.1 innings. Paytn Monticelli relieved Keeney in the seventh inning, allowing one hit and zero runs. — After Tiare Jennings was walked and Kasidi Pickering hit a single, Alyssa Brito got things started for the Sooners with a three-run home run in the top of the first. Brito followed that up with a lead-off home run in the sixth inning.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZCB8J2QkfCdkIjwnZCT8J2QjiDwn5KjPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9hbHlzc18zMz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A YWx5c3NfMzM8L2E+IHB1dHMgdXMgaW4gZnJvbnQg4oC877iPPGJyPjxicj7w n5O6IC0gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL05TMDJzSzVNNEgiPmh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9OUzAyc0s1TTRIPC9hPjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9DaGFtcGlvbnNoaXBNaW5kc2V0P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFt cDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jQ2hhbXBpb25zaGlwTWluZHNldDwv YT4gfCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Zsb1NvZnRiYWxs P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBGbG9Tb2Z0YmFsbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3JOMHRaV1VKYkEiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9y TjB0WldVSmJBPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE9rbGFob21hIFNvZnRiYWxsIChA T1VfU29mdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vT1Vf U29mdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE3NTYzOTU5NDU5ODAyMzE4OTM/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RmVicnVhcnkgMTAsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZCB8J2QkfCdkIjwnZCT8J2QjiDwn5KjICDwnZCXIOKcjO+4jzxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYWx5c3NfMzM/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGFseXNzXzMzPC9hPiBjcnVzaGVzIGhlciBzZWNvbmQg aG9tZSBydW4gb2YgdGhlIGdhbWUgdG8gbWFrZSBpdCA1LTMgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1Nvb25lcnM/c3JjPWhhc2gm YW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNTb29uZXJzPC9hPiBpbiB0aGUg c2l4dGghPGJyPjxicj7wn5O6IC0gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL05T MDJzSzVNNEgiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9OUzAyc0s1TTRIPC9hPjxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9DaGFtcGlvbnNoaXBNaW5k c2V0P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jQ2hhbXBp b25zaGlwTWluZHNldDwvYT4gfCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0Zsb1NvZnRiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBGbG9Tb2Z0 YmFsbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0gxQkJ1aUgyNlkiPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9IMUJCdWlIMjZZPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE9rbGFo b21hIFNvZnRiYWxsIChAT1VfU29mdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vT1VfU29mdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE3NTY0MTQxMzMxMTE1 NzA0NjQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RmVicnVhcnkgMTAsIDIwMjQ8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=