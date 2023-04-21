The days of wondering what is going on with Oklahoma’s 2024 class are officially over as Brent Venables and staff are starting to get those initial pieces for this year’s group.

The good news continued Friday with the commitment of Fulton (Miss.) Itawamba Agricultural offensive tackle Isaiah Autry.

Autry, a four-star prospect, picked the Sooners from a final five of Alabama, Ole Miss, Florida State, Auburn and the Sooners.

OU leaned on the family connection a little bit, but just being Marcus Dupree’s cousin can only go so far. It was up to offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh and the staff to go to work.