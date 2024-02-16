In Louisiana, Oklahoma picked up right where it left off in Mexico. The Sooners (6-0) improved on its four-straight wins to start the season last week, snagging wins over Central Arkansas (9-0) and McNeese State (8-1) Friday to open the Cowgirl Classic. Here's a look at how things unfolded for the Sooners:

Advertisement

OU 9, Central Arkansas 0 (five innings)

While the Sooners eventually pulled away, it wasn't a great start. They recorded just three hits over the first three innings while stranding three base runners. Fortunately for the Sooners, Nicole May was on top of her game in the circle. In four innings she allowed just one hit and struck out six batters, retiring the final 12 batters she faced. Eventually, the scoring exploded for the Sooners in the fourth inning. OU freshman Ella Parker hit two RBI singles in the frame, while Alynah Torres had one and Tiare Jennings had an RBI double. Rylie Boone and Avery Hodge both had RBI triples, and Hannah Coor added an RBI on a fielder's choice to end the frame. Nine runs, eight hits in the top of the fourth for the Sooners. Paytn Monticelli relieved May in the fifth inning, allowing a base runner on balls before striking out three straight batters to retire the side and seal the win.

OU 8, McNeese State 1

Kelly Maxwell experienced her first bit of adversity as a Sooner in her second-career start, surrendering a solo home run to Corine Poncho that gave McNeese State a brief 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first. The veteran quickly rebounded. She logged eight strikeouts over her five innings in the circle while allowing just three total hits and one earned run. The Sooners' offense, meanwhile, avoided another slow start. Boone hit a single that scored Kasidi Pickering and Parker in the second inning to give the Sooners a 2-1 lead then added three more runs in the third. The Sooners sealed it in the sixth inning thanks to a sacrifice fly from Jayda Coleman and a two-run home run Alyssa Brito that also scored Boone. Karlie Keeney relieved Maxwell over the final two innings, allowing just one hit while surrendering zero outs.

Notes