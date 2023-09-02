NORMAN — If there was any doubt about whether Oklahoma meant business against Arkansas State on Saturday, that quickly went away. The Sooners’ offense immediately went to work after the opening kickoff, as Dillon Gabriel found Drake Stoops for a 10-yard touchdown to cap off a five-play, 70-yard drive in just 1:19 game time. The Sooners’ defense did its part, too, forcing a three-and-out on Arkansas State’s first drive. But the ensuing punt was the biggest sign of things to come. Gavin Freeman caught the punt at the 18-yard line and returned it 82 yards for a touchdown, giving the Sooners a 14-0 lead in fewer than three minutes of game time. It was more of the same the rest of the way, as the Sooners dominated on both sides of the ball en route to a 73-0 win in their season opener at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Here’s a few quick takeaways from the Sooners’ dominant win:

1. Dillon Gabriel spearheads explosive first half, Jackson Arnold closes

The veteran quarterback simply couldn’t have been much better against the Red Wolves. After finding Stoops on the opening drive, Gabriel found Freeman for a seven-yard touchdown to cap off a 28-point first quarter. Gabriel added a five-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter. He finished his day with 308 passing yards on 19-of-22 attempts to go with three total touchdowns in just quarters of play. He also recorded a passer rating of 233.8. It was Arnold who began the second half under center and he kept the offense going, leading scoring drives on his first four possessions. His first collegiate touchdown came on a 21-yard pass to Jayden Gibson, who came down with a spectacular catch in traffic. On the next possession, Arnold called his own number and scored from seven yards out. The true freshman completed all 11 of his passes for 114 yards and two total touchdowns.

2. Tawee Walker gets the start at running back, but Jovantae Barnes leads the backfield

When OU’s depth chart was released on Tuesday, it had Marcus Major and Walker listed as co-starters. But when the offense took the field for the opening drive, it was Walker who took the first carry. Walker handled the first series, while Major handled the second series and scored on a two-yard touchdown. Barnes didn’t enter until the third series but was immediately involved, recording carries on six of the drive’s first seven plays. Barnes recorded the most carries, finishing with 49 yards and 13 attempts. Major recorded nine carries for 31 yards and a score. But it was Walker who had the most efficient performance, turning eight carries into 44 yards (5.5 yards per carry) and a score. Running back Gavin Sawchuk participated in warm-ups but didn’t play.

3. Defense pitches a shutout