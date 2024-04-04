NORMAN — Oklahoma is no stranger to playing in big games. In fact, the Sooners prefer when the stakes are high.

They particularly like the rare times when the crowd is hostile. For OU coach Patty Gasso and the players, they believe that's when they're at their best.

"It’s fun to play in front of any kind of crowd whether they’re for you or against you," Gasso said on Tuesday. "When you hear the sounds and excitement it just kind of drives your adrenaline a bit...That’s what it’s about. It’s fun to play in those environments. It’s where your best memories come from. When you leave softball you don’t remember your run rules, or at least I don’t. You remember when your team is in the trenches together. And that’s kind of like in any sport or in any military, wherever.

"When you’re side-by-side and you’re fighting for it those are the moments you’ll never forget. So they love that stuff."

They will likely find that kind of environment this weekend.

The top-ranked Sooners (34-1, 12-0 Big 12) travel to Texas and take on the fifth-ranked Longhonrs (29-5, 9-3 Big 12) for a three-game series. The series begins at 5:30 p.m. Friday (ESPNU) followed by games at 7 p.m. Saturday (7 p.m.) and 1 p.m. Sunday (Longhorn Network).

The Sooners come in with momentum having won 16-straight games, including last weekend's sweep over Kansas that saw them outscore the Jayhawks 30-4. The Longhorns, meanwhile, lost the series last weekend at Oklahoma State, and they only scored two runs across the three games.

Still, this projects to be one of the bigger conference series of the regular season, and a possible Women's College World Series preview.

Here are things to watch this weekend: