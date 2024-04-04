Sooners preparing for highly-anticipated series with No. 5 Texas
NORMAN — Oklahoma is no stranger to playing in big games. In fact, the Sooners prefer when the stakes are high.
They particularly like the rare times when the crowd is hostile. For OU coach Patty Gasso and the players, they believe that's when they're at their best.
"It’s fun to play in front of any kind of crowd whether they’re for you or against you," Gasso said on Tuesday. "When you hear the sounds and excitement it just kind of drives your adrenaline a bit...That’s what it’s about. It’s fun to play in those environments. It’s where your best memories come from. When you leave softball you don’t remember your run rules, or at least I don’t. You remember when your team is in the trenches together. And that’s kind of like in any sport or in any military, wherever.
"When you’re side-by-side and you’re fighting for it those are the moments you’ll never forget. So they love that stuff."
They will likely find that kind of environment this weekend.
The top-ranked Sooners (34-1, 12-0 Big 12) travel to Texas and take on the fifth-ranked Longhonrs (29-5, 9-3 Big 12) for a three-game series. The series begins at 5:30 p.m. Friday (ESPNU) followed by games at 7 p.m. Saturday (7 p.m.) and 1 p.m. Sunday (Longhorn Network).
The Sooners come in with momentum having won 16-straight games, including last weekend's sweep over Kansas that saw them outscore the Jayhawks 30-4. The Longhorns, meanwhile, lost the series last weekend at Oklahoma State, and they only scored two runs across the three games.
Still, this projects to be one of the bigger conference series of the regular season, and a possible Women's College World Series preview.
Here are things to watch this weekend:
1. Can the Sooners' offensive momentum continue?
A big reason for the Sooners' success in conference play has been its offense. While they rank second in the country in scoring this season (9.2 runs per game), they've gone up a level against Big 12 opponents. They're averaging 10.5 runs per game in conference play and have scored 11 or more runs in eight of 12 contests.
Since conference play began, the Sooners have six players that have recorded at least 28 at-bats while having a batting average of .400% or higher. Jayda Coleman has been leading the charge in conference play, leading the team in batting average (.571%), walks (20) and on-base percentage (.750%).
However, they face a Texas defense that ranks fourth nationally in earned run average (1.41). True freshman Teagan Kavan has been particularly effective, ranking fourth in the conference in ERA (1.68)
“I think handling their pitchers (will be key)," Gasso said. "They have a lot of different looks. They’ve got a really good freshman that’s throwing well. We’ve seen the other arms, but they’re always tough to hit."
One thing to note — the Sooners lead the Big 12 in total walks (83) since conference play began. Texas has allowed the least amount of walks (18) during that stretch.
2. How do the Sooners handle their pitching rotation?
The Sooners have largely relied on the trio of Kelly Maxwell, Nicole May and Kierston Deal during conference play. They've combined for all 12 starts, with Maxwell typically getting the nod in Game 1 of each series.
But it'll be interesting to see how the Sooners handle their rotation against a Texas offense that ranks sixth nationally in scoring (7.74 runs per game). Despite the Longhorns' struggles last weekend, they rank third in the Big 12 in scoring during conference play. The Longhorns are led by Ashton Maloney and Joley Mitchell, who are both batting above .450% in conference play.
Maxwell has been the Sooners' best pitcher in conference play, leading the team in innings pitched (26.1) while posting an ERA of 1.31 and an opposing batting average of .144. Deal has also been solid in 12.2 innings pitched, recording an ERA of 1.66. However, May has been solid yet inconsistent by her standards, allowing an ERA of 2.21 and an opponent batting average of .247%, which is the lowest on the team.
Karlie Keeney, Paytn Monticelli and SJ Geurin have combined to throw just 15.2 innings pitched in conference play. But Keeney has been particularly effective as a relief pitcher, allowing just two hits and zero earned runs while allowing an opponent batting average of .071% in eight innings.
Will the Sooners rely heavily on their top three? Or will Gasso look to Keeney and others if there are struggles in the circle?