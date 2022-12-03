True freshman quarterback Nick Evers became the latest Sooner to do so, letting the world know Saturday morning that he will also be leaving Norman.

There were a number of players from Oklahoma who announced their intention Friday to hit the transfer portal when it opens Monday, but Saturday was the first big blow.

Evers appeared in one game this season, seeing mop-up duty time during OU’s 49-0 defeat to Texas in October.

When head coach Brent Venables was asked about the portal a few weeks ago, he said quarterback wasn’t going to be a concern. But back-to-back days of losing a quarterback might obviously change things.

“And again, you know, I think our roster would probably need a couple of spots,” said Venables on Nov. 15. “We'll just see how everything goes. But I just want to say, you just look back at it — we don't need a quarterback, OK? That's how I feel.”

Evers announced Saturday, while walk-on Ralph Rucker had done the same thing Friday afternoon.

Friday was a busy one for OU with defensive back Kendall Dennis and defensive lineman Alton Tarber also saying they’re going to hit the portal.

Before that, it was defensive backs Joshua Eaton and Jordan Mukes and wide receiver Theo Wease earlier in the week.