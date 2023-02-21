Tech has now won four games in a row and is 5-10 in conference play, taking a two-game lead over OU to avoid the No. 10 seed in the Big 12 tournament.

That’s the story, and that’s what it was once again in a frustrating 74-63 loss to visiting Texas Tech on Tuesday night at Lloyd Noble Center.

The team can look so good, so competitive in a two-point overtime loss at No. 6 Texas on one day and deliver a clunker at home against the ninth-place team in the conference.

Oklahoma basketball fans have read this story before. The hope was it just wouldn’t happen again the rest of the season.

The Sooners are now 13-15 overall and 3-12 in the Big 12.

When Grant Sherfield is on, he carries the rest of the team. He just didn’t have that type of game against the Red Raiders. Tech forced OU to be a great 3-point shooting team, and Porter Moser’s club didn’t have it this evening. Sherfield had 10 points on 3-for-13 shooting and 3-for-11 from downtown.

Thirty-three of OU’s 59 shots came from 3-point territory, with OU only making nine of them, going 27 percent.

OU was down 47-46 at the under eight-minute timeout and down 60-57, but once again just couldn’t figure out a way to execute down the stretch.

Tech outrebounded OU 38-22, and it really came up big in the final minutes with offensive rebounds leading to baskets for the Red Raiders.

“It impacted the game a lot. Especially down the stretch,” Moser said. “They had six offensive rebounds. Fardaws got three of them and I think all three of them ended in baskets. I thought their offensive rebounds were timely. Those last two in the final five minutes are really tough when you’re battling to get stops, and you didn’t get them.”

Tanner Groves had 16 points and six rebounds, while Jalen Hill had 14 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals.

OU heads to Iowa State on Saturday.

Tip-in

*It was announced by sophomore guard Bijan Cortes before the game that he is stepping away from the game of basketball for personal reasons at this time.

Cortes has the full support from Moser and his teammates as he battles through whatever the personal issues are.

“We learned about that yesterday,” Hill said. “Coach told us, and we're always here for him. We love him and just can't wait for him to get back. That's pretty much it.”

Moser said Cortes will be welcomed back with open arms.

“My message to him is I love him. We miss him in this program,” Moser said. “And for Bijan all my prayers are for him. And want him — he’s going to be welcomed with absolutely open arms. The only thing he’s got from us is total love and support. He means a lot to our program. And my just thoughts and prayers and love is with Bijan. So we’re ready to embrace him whenever he feels he can come back.”