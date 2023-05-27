Sooners rally late to beat Clemson, advance to WCWS
NORMAN — Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso was almost lost for words.
The Sooners’ 8-7 win over Clemson on Saturday didn’t just secure them the super regional championship, punching their ticket to the Women’s College World Series. It wasn’t just the Sooners’ 48th consecutive victory, breaking the NCAA all-time record previously held by Arizona.
It all culminated in their final game at Marita Hynes Field, the Sooners’ home for the last 25 years. And it all happened on Gasso’s 61st birthday.
“Words cannot express what that felt like,” Gasso said. “An emotional roller coaster of highs and lows.”
It all meant so much to Gasso and the Sooners because of how hard they had to fight.
The Sooners opened the game with back-to-back home runs from Jayda Coleman and Tiare Jennings, helping the team take a 2-0 lead in the first inning. In the fourth inning, the Sooners got a solo home run from Alyssa Brito and a run from Quincee Lilio pushed the lead to four runs.
But Clemson, which faced elimination with a loss, punched back. The Tigers hit a three-run home run in the fourth before adding four runs in the fifth inning, turning the Sooners’ four-run lead into a 7-4 deficit.
The Sooners failed to score in the sixth inning but held Clemson scoreless in the bottom of the frame. Entering the seventh inning, they needed at least three runs to keep the game going.
“Everything was starting to fall apart a little bit,” Gasso said.
In the top of the seventh, Haley Lee and Jennings managed to get on base. But Kinzie Hansen stepped to the plate with two outs and soon faced 0-2 count from Clemson pitcher Valerie Cagle. One more strike, and the Sooners would have to return Sunday for a do-or-die Game 3.
Hansen made contact and sent the ball over the left field wall, tying the game at 7-7 with a three-run home run.
“The inning before, I was sitting in the dugout watching everybody knowing that I might get a shot,” Hansen said. “I knew I was going to get up. I was either going to be the last out of the game or I was going to keep it going for us. I sat in the dugout, and I was praying. Truthfully, I prayed before I got to the on-deck circle. I really have no words. I was down 0-2, and Alyssa Brito was in my ear telling me, ‘She has to beat you three times.’ I knew I was going to get another.
“The Sooners aren’t over until the last strike. We’re not done until the last out is made and is sealed. We were in the huddle saying it’s never over. It’s not done. That was really the approach that I had.”
Jordy Bahl, who pitched in relief, and the Sooners’ defense held off Clemson in the bottom of the frame to force extra innings.
After a scoreless eighth inning, Jennings led-off the top of the ninth with a solo home run to center field, pushing the lead to 8-7.
That proved to be the game-winning hit, as the Sooners’ defense stopped Clemson one more time in the bottom of the frame.
“Leading off the inning, I just wanted to get on base somehow,” Jennings said. “Whether it was a walk, hit by pitch, anything I can to get on base. Saw a good pitch to hit, hit the ball hard and good things happened. But that moment was just so awesome running home to my girls. But just overall, what a game. No words.”
Gasso has said all season that she wants her team to face adversity. Clemson threw a punch, and the Sooners responded.
And they ended their Marita Hynes tenure in style.
“This is one of the biggest memories I'll walk away with,” Gasso said. “Without question, we left Marita Hynes in good spirit, too."
Notes
*Sooners in the history books: The Sooners’ only loss this season came in a 4-3 defeat against Baylor back on Feb. 19. Just over three months later, the Sooners secured their 48th-straight victory to surpass Arizona for the largest winning streak in NCAA history.
“It’s an honor,” Gasso said. “It’s a privilege. Somebody eventually will break it, I would assume. But to do it with these players, there’s no other team I think that I’ve ever had that could do what they’ve done this far… This team right now is the best team I’ve ever seen.”
* Bahl brings the Sooners home: Bahl was the fourth pitcher to see the circle for the Sooners.
She came in following the sixth inning, with the Sooners desperately needing outs. She pitched the final three innings, retiring nine of her 10 batters faced while recording three strikeouts and only one hit.
Bahl’s presence on the mound proved to be the difference down the stretch. Gasso called it one of her grittiest performances.
“She was at another level,” Gasso said. “A whole other level. And we all knew it. And that was a good, good feeling. She knew we needed her and she wanted the ball.
“She was locked in. I felt really, really confident when she came out.”
* Up next: The Sooners’ now wait for the Women’s College World Series, which begins on June 1 at USA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.