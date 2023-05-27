NORMAN — Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso was almost lost for words.

The Sooners’ 8-7 win over Clemson on Saturday didn’t just secure them the super regional championship, punching their ticket to the Women’s College World Series. It wasn’t just the Sooners’ 48th consecutive victory, breaking the NCAA all-time record previously held by Arizona.

It all culminated in their final game at Marita Hynes Field, the Sooners’ home for the last 25 years. And it all happened on Gasso’s 61st birthday.

“Words cannot express what that felt like,” Gasso said. “An emotional roller coaster of highs and lows.”

It all meant so much to Gasso and the Sooners because of how hard they had to fight.

The Sooners opened the game with back-to-back home runs from Jayda Coleman and Tiare Jennings, helping the team take a 2-0 lead in the first inning. In the fourth inning, the Sooners got a solo home run from Alyssa Brito and a run from Quincee Lilio pushed the lead to four runs.

But Clemson, which faced elimination with a loss, punched back. The Tigers hit a three-run home run in the fourth before adding four runs in the fifth inning, turning the Sooners’ four-run lead into a 7-4 deficit.

The Sooners failed to score in the sixth inning but held Clemson scoreless in the bottom of the frame. Entering the seventh inning, they needed at least three runs to keep the game going.

“Everything was starting to fall apart a little bit,” Gasso said.

In the top of the seventh, Haley Lee and Jennings managed to get on base. But Kinzie Hansen stepped to the plate with two outs and soon faced 0-2 count from Clemson pitcher Valerie Cagle. One more strike, and the Sooners would have to return Sunday for a do-or-die Game 3.

Hansen made contact and sent the ball over the left field wall, tying the game at 7-7 with a three-run home run.