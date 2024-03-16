Heading to the ninth inning, and with the Sooners tied 5-5 with TCU, OU coach Skip Johnson made a decision.

With Rocco Garza-Gongora set to lead off, Johnson opted to insert Carter Frederick as a pinch hitter. Frederick hadn't logged an at-bat the entire game but was now tasked with giving the Sooners a spark.

Frederick delivered. After a strike and a ball, Frederick sent a leadoff home run to give the Sooners a one-run lead.

But the Sooners weren't done. Bryce Madron followed it up with a walk and Easton Carmichael singled to left field, then Anthony Mackenzie was intentionally walked to load the bases.

Jackson Nicklaus grounded out to third, but that allowed Madron to make it home for an additional insurance run.

Relief pitcher Malachi Witherspoon retired the side in the bottom of the frame, sealing the 7-5 win for the Sooners in Fort Worth. The win secures the series for the Sooners, who are now 5-0 in conference play.

That ninth-inning rally was the culmination of a game-long effort.

Both teams went scoreless through the first three innings before the Horned Frogs scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. But the Sooners responded with an RBI from Jackson Willits, and Madron sent a three-run shot to right field to give the Sooners a 4-2 lead.

The Sooners added to their lead with a sacrifice fly from Scott Madler in the top of the eighth inning. That looked to be the deciding run until TCU promptly responded with three runs in the bottom of the frame, tying the game at 5-5.

That's when the Sooners late-game heroics ensued.

Witherspoon earned the win in the circle, but Carter Campbell played a big role. Campbell relieved Brendan Girton in the fifth inning, striking out five batters while allowing just two hits and one run in three innings pitched.

The Sooners (12-6) will look for the sweep over TCU at 1 p.m. Sunday.