Oklahoma remains in D1Baseball's Top 25 rankings despite dropping back-to-back games versus the Horns on Sunday.

After being at No. 18 last week, OU fell just four spots to No. 22 following a week where they beat Wichita State and lost the series 2-1 against Texas. This marks the second straight week that Oklahoma has found itself ranked, joining Oklahoma State as the only two Big 12 schools in the rankings.

Despite losing two this weekend, Oklahoma is in a much different spot now than it was just four weeks ago. Coming fresh off a series lost to West Virginia, OU was swept by Lamar to end the month of March and lose its next series 2-1 to Oklahoma State the following weekend.

Since the losses in Stillwater, this team has found its way. Winning nine-straight games and sweeping series against Kansas State and BYU, OU has quickly found itself atop the Big 12 standings going into May and enters the month as one of the hottest teams in the nation.

With only eleven matchups left on the schedule, OU looks to widen its lead on the Big 12 and improve their postseason status.

Upcoming for the Sooners is ORU on Tuesday followed by a big series with Texas Tech this weekend in Lubbock.

Not an OUInsider.com premium member? Sign up today to get loads of inside information on Oklahoma football, basketball and recruiting, all for just a few dollars a month. Click HERE to get started!