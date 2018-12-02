Breathe, Oklahoma fans, the Sooners are headed back to the college football playoff.

After a tense 24-hour period of wondering whether OU would be No. 4 or No. 5 in the final regular season rankings, the Sooners moved up that one necessary spot to No. 4 on Sunday morning.

OU, 12-1, and winners of the Big 12 conference for the fourth year in a row, will take on No. 1 Alabama in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 29.

The Sooners appeared to be a shoo-in for the playoff following a quality 39-27 win against No. 14 Texas on Saturday afternoon in the Big 12 championship, avenging OU’s sole defeat of the season.

However, following a solid performance by No. 5 Georgia in a 35-28 loss to the Tide in the SEC championship later in the evening, there was a movement and legitimate discussion about keeping the Bulldogs in the four-team playoff and leaving OU on the outside looking in despite UGA being 11-2 and not winning its conference championship.

“We have left everything that we've got out there this season,” said head coach Lincoln Riley after the win against Texas. “We got a great resume. Being able to do what this team has done is really remarkable. It really is. We've got some great players behind us.

“We'll let the committee do their job. They've got a lot of good things to look at from this team today, I'm sure they were tuned in and watching this and if they did, they saw one of the best teams in the country.”

This will mark OU’s third appearance in the college football playoff in four years. OU was downed by No. 1 Clemson in the Orange Bowl following the 2015 season. The Sooners, of course, played the instant classic, memorable Rose Bowl last year, falling just short to UGA in double overtime.

The Big 12 is the only conference to have not won a game in the college football playoff. The Sooners will look to erase that stat against the Tide.

OU’s last meeting with Alabama was following the 2013 season in the Sugar Bowl where Trevor Knight had a career performance in the Sooners’ 45-31 upset of the Crimson Tide.

The other matchup features No. 2 Clemson (13-0, ACC champs) vs. No. 3 Notre Dame (12-0) in the Cotton Bowl.