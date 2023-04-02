If you like drama, emotion, clutch performances, the weekend softball series between Oklahoma and Texas had a little bit for everybody.

The No. 1-ranked Sooners completed the three-game sweep with a 10-2 run-rule victory in six innings on Sunday afternoon to conclude a wild few days that went even beyond the field.

You don’t need to stoke the fire ever in the Red River Rivalry, but Texas head coach Mike White did exactly that in the lead up to the series.

White ignited that flame in talking about how OU is able to seemingly reload instead of ever regrouping in a video released Wednesday night.

“They find ways to keep reloading and I'm not quite sure all of it is uh, whatever, I'm not going to say any more,” White said.

OU fans gave White the riot act every time he came out onto the field, bringing even more passion and energy into the top-10 matchup.

For as riled up as the fan base was, the Sooners just stayed the course. Head coach Patty Gasso never flinched, neither did the team.

“I'm not surprised,” said Gasso about White’s comments following OU’s 8-1 victory Friday night. “But I take the high road. I don't have to answer to anybody. I just got to look in the mirror, and I am very comfortable when I do that.”

White attempted to explain his comments in a postgame press conference Friday evening and admitted he has not had a chance to address what was said with Gasso as of now.

“And so now it gets blown up like I'm calling coach Gasso a cheater,” White said. “Which is nothing of the sort… I've got to live with it. And if coach Gasso thinks I called her a cheater, I apologize. I did not. I did not call her a cheater. Did I call her a cheater?

“Insinuated...maybe...whatever. But I certainly did not. I just said I don't want to talk about that.”

On the field, it wasn’t always easy, but it was a sweep for the Sooners in three different ways. Friday saw the teams set the single-game NCAA attendance record with 8,930 fans at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium. OU had to overcome a 3-1 deficit in the bottom of the seventh to win 4-3 on Saturday afternoon.

Then it was Tiare Jennings and the bats putting the series to bed Sunday. Jennings was 4-for-4 with four RBIs and a three-run home run in the final game.

"It was just so much fun seeing Sooner Nation come out," Jennings said. "That Friday atmosphere was unbelievable. Just looking around, it felt like we were in the World Series again. But just coming the next day, just going out there and competing. Trying to keep that same energy. But it was definitely a tough battle, tough fight. But it was such a fun weekend.”

It can be fun when you win, which is what OU has done 25 straight times now at 33-1 overall and 6-0 in Big 12 play.

OU trailed Texas in every single game this weekend. If there’s one thing Gasso learned about her team? Being down doesn’t worry them.

“I'd say the one thing that this team has is just the ability to turn a game around on a dime,” said Gasso when asked by SoonerScoop.com “You score first? Oh really. If they could talk and say it out loud, that's almost what it seems like. You scored first? You scored three? Watch this. And then they'll score four.

“Just the ability to respond as a team. They just keep handing the bat down or a big-time play brings them in, momentum. They build momentum in their dugout as well. It's not something every team can do but this team does it almost like it's nothing and that makes them different. That's what makes them different.”

Haley Lee hit a two-run home run Sunday, which was more than enough for Nicole May. In moving to 10-0, May went 5.1 innings, allowing six hits, two runs (one earned) with two walks and eight strikeouts.

Gasso stressed how tough it is to sweep a great team like Texas, especially with the Longhorns’ hitting ability. Texas showed it is still a top-10 caliber team. OU showed it is still No. 1.

A sweet sweep, even if the eye is still on a bigger prize.

“No (not any sweeter), just happy that we are moving on and that we're 6-0 moving into another tough weekend,” Gasso said.