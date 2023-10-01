The stage is set for an unbelievable Red River Rivalry game.

With Oklahoma's 50-20 win over Iowa State, the Sooners jumped from No. 14 to No. 12 in the latest AP Top-25 Rankings. Texas took care of business on Saturday, too, beating Kansas 40-14 to remain at No. 3 in the poll.

That means the Sooners and the Longhorns are both ranked inside the top 12 heading into next weekend's showdown in Dallas. It'll also be the first time both teams are undefeated heading into the Red River Rivalry since 2011.

The game is set for 11 a.m. on Saturday and will be broadcast on ABC.

The Sooners and the Longhorns are also the only Big 12 teams ranked in the top-25.

Here's a look at the full rankings: