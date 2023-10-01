News More News
Sooners rise to No. 12 in AP Poll, Texas at No. 3

Jesse Crittenden • OUInsider
Beat Writer

The stage is set for an unbelievable Red River Rivalry game.

With Oklahoma's 50-20 win over Iowa State, the Sooners jumped from No. 14 to No. 12 in the latest AP Top-25 Rankings. Texas took care of business on Saturday, too, beating Kansas 40-14 to remain at No. 3 in the poll.

That means the Sooners and the Longhorns are both ranked inside the top 12 heading into next weekend's showdown in Dallas. It'll also be the first time both teams are undefeated heading into the Red River Rivalry since 2011.

The game is set for 11 a.m. on Saturday and will be broadcast on ABC.

The Sooners and the Longhorns are also the only Big 12 teams ranked in the top-25.

Here's a look at the full rankings:

AP Top-25 Poll: Week 6
Rank Column 2 Trend Points

1.

Georgia

--

1501

2.

Michigan

--

1436

3.

Texas

--

1426

4.

Ohio State

--

1357

5.

Florida State

--

1336

6.

Penn State

--

1227

7.

Washington

--

1213

8.

Oregon

+1

1113

9.

USC

-1

1077

10.

Notre Dame

+1

975

11.

Alabama

+1

921

12.

Oklahoma

+2

840

13.

Washington State

+3

765

14.

North Carolina

+1

726

15.

Oregon State

+4

633

16.

Ole Miss

+4

616

17.

Miami (FL)

+1

589

18.

Utah

-8

454

19.

Duke

-2

384

20.

Kentucky

--

344

21.

Missouri

+2

329

22.

Tennessee

-1

306

23.

LSU

-10

149

24.

Fresno State

+1

130

25.

Louisville

--

90
