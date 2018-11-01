You don’t want to jump to too many conclusions following an exhibition game, but Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger was pleased with what he saw in a 92-58 victory against visiting Pittsburg State on Thursday evening at Lloyd Noble Center.

Here are five takeaways from the evening.

*This feels like it’s going to be Brady Manek’s team. Dubbed “Larry from the Prairie” because of his facial resemblance now to Larry Bird in his playing days, Manek is definitely trying to diversify his game as he enters his sophomore season.

Manek had 12 points and 13 rebounds, including making 3 of 4 on his 3-point field goal attempts. Manek said after the game he definitely needs to be able to make more shots closer to the basket. He was 1-of-7 shooting two-point field goals.

There’s just a little different vibe in the arena when Manek scores. The crowd is more jazzed up, and he has definitely put in the work to try to make that leap this season.

*Manek is a name OU fans know, but this night belonged to the newcomers. Grad transfers Aaron Calixte and Miles Reynolds, freshman Jamal Bieniemy and junior college transfer Kur Kuath.

Calixte might have been pressing trying to score, but he did have four of OU’s 11 assists. Bieniemy seems poised to be the backup point guard, and the only freshman on the squad contributed with eight points and five rebounds.

The first thought was Kuath might have to redshirt this season, but he continues to make strong strides, including Thursday evening. Kuath had six points and eight rebounds. Reynolds had 11 points and two steals coming off the bench. He has fully accepted his bench role and simply brings energy the entire time he’s out there.

“You better get used to it,” Reynolds said.

*Kruger started Manek and Kristian Doolittle together, putting senior Rashard Odomes on the bench to start the game. Doolittle said he never got comfortable last season, but he believes he can turn that corner as a junior.

Doolittle had eight points, nine rebounds and three steals in 21 minutes. Doolittle and Calixte both played 21 minutes, the most of anybody on the team as Kruger spread it out as much as possible.

*Sooners mantra this year is being physical and playing defense. And though Pitt State isn’t the type of competition that should push them, it was a great sign. OU held a 64-38 rebound advantage and held the Gorillas to 24.3 percent shooting from the field.

*It only feels like Jamuni McNeace has been around forever, but he’s also better than ever. He was a perfect 6-of-6 from the field with a game-high 15 points to go with six rebounds and five blocks. He’s going to be expected to carry the load in the interior and sounds like he’s ready for it.

OU begins its season next Friday night at Rio Grande Valley.